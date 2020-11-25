The New Report “Process Chillers Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Process chillers are a type of equipment that is used in industries to remove heat from a process. Factors such as excellent cooling efficiency, low power consumption, and longer lifespan are the key driving factors for chillers market growth. Further, radically growing food & beverage, chemical, and plastic industry in the developing region also positively impacts the growth of the process chillers market.

Growing industrialization, rising demand for industrial cooling, and increasing concerns regarding the machines efficacy are growing the adoption of process chillers in the industries. This factor is likely to project a noteworthy growth of the process chillers market. Moreover, process chillers are used in various industries such as food and beverages, breweries, dairy, healthcare, chemicals, and others are expected to influence the growth of the process chillers market in the coming years.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Carrier Global Corporation, 2. Cooling Technology, Inc., 3. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., 4. Danfoss, 5. Dimplex Thermal Solutions, 6. Drake Refrigeration Inc., 7. Johnson Controls International plc, 8. Motivair Corporation, 9. Parker-Hannifin Corporation, 10. Trane Technologies Inc.

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global Process Chillers Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the process chillers industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview process chillers market with detailed market segmentation as type, capacity, industry, and geography. The global process chillers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading process chillers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the process chillers market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global Process Chillers Market is segmented on the basis of type, capacity, industry. On the basis of type the market is segmented as air-cooled process chiller, water-cooled process chiller. On the basis of capacity the market is segmented as below 50 tons, 50 – 150 tons, 150 – 300 tons, above 300 tons. On the basis of industry the market is segmented as a food and beverages, pharmaceutical, chemical, printing, plastics, others.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global process chillers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The process chillers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

