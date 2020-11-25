The New Report “Borehole Equipment Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Borehole equipment creates holes and shafts in the ground and is used to drill water wells and oil wells. The equipment is employed across numerous construction projects ranging from road construction to bridges and tunnels. It can manage various soil and rock configurations such as hard rock, loose mud & silt, and porous limestone. The growing metal, mineral, and oil & gas demand coupled with rising natural resource utilization propels borehole equipment demand. Further, the increasing requirement for mineral fertilizers to enhance agricultural production will drive market growth.

The growing construction industry and infrastructural projects drive the growth of the borehole equipment market. However, the high manufacturing cost may restrain the development of the borehole equipment market. Furthermore, the rising mining and oil & gas industries are anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

1. Dando Drilling International Ltd, 2. Delta Epsilon Instruments Inc., 3. Eijkelkamp Soil and Water, 4. Geomatrix Earth Science Ltd, 5. Geovista, 6. Getech Equipments International Private Limited, 7. HERON INSTRUMENTS INC., 8. Mount Sopris Instruments, 9. Nicholls Boreholes, 10. Shanghai Hardrock Drills Co.,Ltd

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global Borehole Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the borehole equipment market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of borehole equipment market with detailed market segmentation by product type, operation, application, and geography. The global borehole equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading borehole equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the borehole equipment market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global borehole equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, operation, and application. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as portable borehole equipment and fixed borehole equipment. On the basis of operation, the market is segmented as hydraulic, pneumatic, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as mining, oil and gas, infrastructure, and others.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global borehole equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The borehole equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

