Wed. Nov 25th, 2020

Real Time Locating System Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Development Strategy from 2020-2025

Nov 25, 2020

Global Real Time Locating System Market valued approximately USD 2 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.30 % over the forecast period 2017-2025.The market growth is driven by the high adoption of RTLS solutions in the healthcare, retail, and manufacturing and automotive verticals. The regulatory compliance across industries including healthcare, oil & gas, mining, education, and manufacturing have also boosted the demand for RTLS solutions. The emergence of innovative startups, market competitiveness, and availability of customized solutions and high return on investment are the factors driving the growth of RTLS market.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Zebra Technologies, Aruba Networks (Hp Enterprise), Impinj,,Savi Technology, Kuster, Teletracking Technologies, Ubisense Group, Airista, Awarepoint, &Tracktio.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offerings:

– Hardware
– Software
– Services

By Technology:

– RFID
– WIFI
– UWB
– BLE
– Infrared
– Ultrasound
– GPS

By Application:

– Inventory
– Personnel
– Security
– Environmental Monitoring
– Yard, Dock, Fleet, & Warehouse-Management & Monitoring
– Supply Chain Management

By Vertical:

– Healthcare
– Manufacturing
– Retail
– Transportation & Logistics
– Government & Defense
– Education
– Oil, Gas &Mining
– Sports & Entertainment

