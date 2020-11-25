Global Railway Management System Market valued approximately USD 28 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10% over the forecast period 2017-2025. A railway management system combines solutions and associated services for improving the speed, safety, and reliability of rail services, leading to the smarter utilization of railway infrastructure. Railway management systems leverage a combination and integration of technology, planning, and greater intelligence to harness the power of data to meet the consumers’ demand for better services and safer travel, and help rail management authorities manage routes, schedules, and capacity on a real-time basis.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are-Alstom, Cisco , General Electric, ABB, IBM, Hitachi, Bombardier, HUAWEI, Tech Mahindra,& Nokia.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

– Rail Operations Management System

– Rail Traffic Management System

– Rail Asset Management System

– Rail Control System

– Rail Maintenance Management System

– Rail Security

– Rail Analytics

– Freight Information System

– Passenger Information System

By Services:

– Consulting

– System Integration and Deployment

– Support and Maintenance

