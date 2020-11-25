Introduction:

Electronic grade phosphoric acid is an electronic chemical having purity in the range of 79-86%. Electronic chemicals refer to special chemicals that are compatible with electronic applications, and help enhance the performance of electronic products. Electronic grade phosphoric acid is prevalently used in microelectronics cleaning applications. Electronic grade phosphoric acid is widely used in the electronics industry, especially during VLSI manufacturing, microelectronics, and large screen liquid crystal display, among other applications. Electronic grade phosphoric acid is used for the wet etching and wet cleaning of ICs, chips, and other microelectronic products. Generally, electronic grade phosphoric acid is used for cleaning before substrate coating, etching, and final stripping, semiconductor film etching, during lithography cleaning and insulating film etching, conductor film etching, organic material etching, and in the fabrication of silicon wafers, among others. Owing to its excellent performance, electronic grade phosphoric acid has become an indispensable part of the electronics industry, and this is set to increase steadily over the forecast period. The uses of electronic grade phosphoric acid for electronic applications depends upon metal impurities and particle requirements.

.Get Brochure of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3666

Generally, electronic grade phosphoric acid is produced by treating high purity phosphorus, high-purity phosphorus trichloride, or phosphorus oxychloride, among others. In the high purity phosphorus process, high purity yellow or red phosphorus is burnt in the presence of pure air & dry air to form P2O5 gas. This formed P2O5 gas is sprayed with ultrapure water to prepare electronic grade phosphoric acid. Further, the purification of phosphoric acid is done in order to match the required purity. In this process, the air and water used must be in the pure form. Industrially, this method is preferred, as it offers several advantages such as low-cost production, simple operation, and high purity of electronic grade phosphoric acid. Also, phosphorus oxidation in this process, resolves the problem of the viscosity of phosphoric acid, and provides ease for the filtration and purification of electronic grade phosphoric acid

The use of electronic grade phosphoric acid offers several advantages, such as enhanced IC product yield, improved electrical performance, increased reliability and liquid crystal display (LCD) quality, among other. Owing to these, the demand for electronic grade phosphoric acid is increasing with the growth of electronics industry. With the development of microelectronic technology, the size of electronic components is continuously shrinking, coupled with increasing chip area with complex integration. Due to this, the demand for effective electronic chemicals is increasing, which, in turn, boosts the demand for electronic grade phosphoric acid.

Segmentation:

Based on application, the global electronic grade phosphoric acid market is segmented into:

Semiconductors

Liquid Crystal Displays (LCDs)

VLSI

Others

To get Incredible Discounts on this Premium Report, Click Here @https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=3666

Regional Outlook:

Currently, there are only a few countries in the world, such as the United States, Japan, and Korea who can produce the product. Over the recent past, significant growth and development of the electronics and solar panel industry in China has led to several key manufacture of IC foundry, semiconductors, LEDs, and TFT-LCD giants investing in China. This, in turn, has resulted into an increase in the demand for electronic grade phosphoric acid. Moreover, the domestic production capacity of ultra-clean, high-purity phosphoric acid is significant, and accounts for a majority share of the global market. Along with this, the availability of raw material in China, will, in turn, help the country dominate the global electronic grade phosphoric acid market over the forecast period. Albeit, China’s production of yellow phosphorus and phosphoric acid ranks first in the world, fine phosphorus chemical products account for nearly 4% of the total. Thus, electronic grade phosphoric acid has become a high value-added product in China. China’s electronic grade phosphoric acid market is expected to register healthy growth over the forecast period. South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan are the major markets for electronic grade phosphoric acid, owing to the rising demand from electronic and semiconductor applications. It is expected that the electronic grade phosphoric acid market in these countries will register steady growth over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the electronic grade phosphoric acid market are:

Solvay Sa

Arkema

Merck KGaA

RIN KAGAKU KOGYO Co., Ltd.

Febex SA

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd

Guangxi Qinzhou Capital Success Phos-Chemical Co., Ltd.

Request For TOC @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=3666

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.