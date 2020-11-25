Trucking software is used by shippers and freight brokers to manage their day-to-day operations. The web-based trucking software solution helps small to medium-sized businesses with logistics automation, fleet management, alerts/notifications, accounting, location tracking, freight matching and more. This software helps manage the fleet in real-time and business-critical data on a single dashboard. Moreover, the trucking software has the ability to perform dispatching, accounting, billing, and imaging functions, and allows for easy customer and equipment entry.

Latest Research Study on Trucking Software Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Trucking Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Trucking Software. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Players Includes:

Transport Pro (United States), Truckers Helper (United States), Infinity Software Solutions (United States), FreightData (United States), FleetMaster (Belgium), TruckLogics (United States), TruckWin (United States), HighJump (United States), ProTransport Trucking Software (United States) and Record360 (United States).

The Global IoT in Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Application (Carriers, Brokers, 3PL Providers, Shippers, Other), Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Device (PC, Mobile, Others), Features (Billing & Invoicing, Driver Settlements, Load Optimization, Maintenance Management, Mileage Tracking, Others)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Trucking Software Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Drivers

Increasing Global Trade and the Need to Control the Time-In-Transit

Augmented Supply Chain Visibility

Market Trend

Rise of Advanced Solutions in Cargo Security, Safety, and Transportation

Restraints

Concerns Regarding Cross-Border Trade Risks

Opportunities

Increasing Use of Cloud-Based Solutions in Transportation

Challenges

Operational Development of Small Players

