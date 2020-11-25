Parking management refers to strategies that result in more efficient use of parking resources. Moreover, parking management can significantly reduce the number of parking spaces required in a particular situation, providing environmental, social, and economic benefits. Growing focus on seamless traffic flow and reduction in fuel consumption is one of the key factor driving the growth of the market. Based on the parking site, the market has been bifurcated into Off-street parking and On-street parking.

Latest Research Study on Parking Management Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Parking Management Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Parking Management. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Players Includes:

Conduent (United States), Indigo Group (France), Amano (United States), Swarco (Australia), Q-Free (Norway), Streetline (A Kapsch Company) (United States), T2 Systems (United States), Skidata (Austria), Flowbird Group (France), Inrix (United States) and Flashparking (United States)

The Global IoT in Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Solutions {Parking Guidance Solution, Parking Reservation Management, Parking Permit Management, Parking Enforcement Management, Parking Access and Revenue Control, Parking Security and Surveillance, Parking Analytics, Services {Professional services (Consulting, System Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance), Managed services}), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), Parking Site (Off-Street Parking, On-Street Parking)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Parking Management Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend

The Need for Parking Apps

Surging Demand for Energy Efficient, Sustainable and Green Solutions

Parking Access Control

Market Drivers

Growing Focus on Seamless Traffic Flow and Reduction in Fuel Consumption

Adoption of Cloud Computing and IoT Technologies

The proliferation of Mobile and Smartphones

Increasing Motor Vehicle Sales Driving the Demand for Parking Spaces

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Smart Cities by Governments across Regions

Optimum Utilization of Parking Spaces

Technological Advancements in Autonomous Cars

Restraints

Complexity in System Integration

Challenges

High Implementation Cost

Rapid Technological Changes

Table of Content: Covid-19 Impact On Parking Management Market:

Study Scope

1.1 Parking Management Market Competition by Manufacturers (Market Share, Y-o-Y Growth, Market Revenue, Rank)

1.2 Market Concentration

1.3 Comparative Market Share Analysis (Leaders and Emerging Players) [2018-2019]

1.2 Parking Management Market Characteristics

1.3 Parking Management Market Scenario by Region

1.4 Parking Management Market Segmentation

1.4.1 Parking Management Historic Market Analysis by Type

1.4.2 Parking Management Historic Market Analysis by Application

1.4.3 Parking Management Historic Market Analysis By ………….

1.4.4. Parking Management Historic Market Analysis by ………….

——

Market Company Profiles

2.1 Overview

2.2 Production & Services (2018-2025)

2.3 Financial Performance (2018-2025)

2.4 Strategy

Future & Forecast Data Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis (2019-2025) Parking Management Manufacturing Cost Analysis Parking Management Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis Parking Management Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers; Post COVID Analysis… Parking Management Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis (2018-2025) Parking Management Research Finding and Conclusion Parking Management Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Parking Management Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Parking Management Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



