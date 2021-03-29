Pain Management Devices Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 9.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 4.71 billion in 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the pain management in people.

The Global Pain Management Devices Market research report covers the different topics of the market that offers a brief and logical explanation of the market. The report has been constructed in such way that all the vital factors of the market are focused. It includes various estimates related to the market such as the financial details, CAGR gross margin, market size, production, Price and other significant factors. The Industry report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies and Competition.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the pain management devices market are Baxter. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Medtronic (US), St. Jude Medical (US), Bio-Medical Research (UK), Codman and Shurtleff, Inc. (US), Stryker (US), Hospira Inc. (US), Smiths Medical (UK), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), DJO Global (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG. (Germany) Pain Management, Inc (US), Theragen Inc. (US), BD (US), Baxter (US), Smiths Group plc. (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd. (UK), Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Ireland) and few among others.

Market Definition:

Pain the stressed feeling in the body which happens due to damage in the tissues or illness in the body. Pain can be caused due to various injuries or diseases. Chronic pain lies in the body for long periods. It is managed by various drugs and devices. Pain management devices helps to reduce the long term chronic pains.

According to World Health Organization, there were an estimated 5 billion people, almost more than half of these cases could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Development in the pain management devices.

High efficacy of pain management devices for the treatment of chronic pain.

Rise in the incidence of sports-related injuries and lifestyle-related diseases.

Increased in the number of incidences like arthritis, cancer, trauma, and neurological diseases.

Growth in the number of geriatric population and long term pain management demand are some of the driving factors.

Market Restraints

Lack of skilled physicians and fewer pain clinics is going to restrain the growth of this market.

Unawareness about availability and use of pain management devices.

Side-effects of pain management devices are some of the factors which restrain the market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Segmentation: Global Pain Management Devices Market

By Type Electrical stimulators Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators Ablation Devices Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Cryoablation Devices Analgesic infusion pumps Intrathecal infusion pumps External infusion pumps Neurostimulation Spinal cord stimulators Deep brain stimulators Sacral neurostimulators

By Application Musculoskeletal Pain Neuropathic Pain Facial Pain Migraine Others Pregnancy/Labor and Menstrual Pain Sports Injuries Post-operative Pain Trauma Pain

By Mode of Purchase Over-the-Counter (OTC) devices Prescription-Based Devices

End User Medical devices manufacturing companies Academic and research organizations

By Geography North America US. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

On 23 rd April 2019, Avanos medical for an innovative medical device, ON-Q* with bolus pump got the approval by FDA. This pain management device continuously releases the local anesthetic on the surgical site leaving no room for opioid analgesics for drug dependency. This innovation can take the company to the greater heights.

Competitive Analysis:

Global pain management devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pain management devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

