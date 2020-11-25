“

The Linear Motors Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Linear Motors report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Linear Motors market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Linear Motors specifications, and company profiles. The Linear Motors study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Linear Motors market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Linear Motors industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Linear Motors Market include: Parker, Bosch Rexroth AG, Moog Inc, Yaskawa Electric, Rockwell Automation Inc, HAN’S Motor, Mitsubishi, Hiwin, Tecnotion, Sanyo, Beckhoff Automation, Siemens, ETEL S.A., FANUC Corporation, Kollmorgen, Akribis Systems Pte Ltd, Sodick, PBA system, Linmot, Aerotech, Jenny Science

Linear Motors Market Types include: Cylindrical Type

U-Shaped Slot Type

Flat Plate Type



Linear Motors Market Applications include: Robots

Machine Tools

Semiconductor Equipment

Electronic Manufacturing

Medical Devices

Printing Equipment

Others



The research covers the current market size of the Linear Motors market and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc. The in-depth information by segments of Linear Motors market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the market.

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Linear Motors in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Linear Motors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Linear Motors

1.2 Linear Motors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Linear Motors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Cylindrical Type

1.2.3 U-Shaped Slot Type

1.2.4 Flat Plate Type

1.3 Linear Motors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Linear Motors Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Robots

1.3.3 Machine Tools

1.3.4 Semiconductor Equipment

1.3.5 Electronic Manufacturing

1.3.6 Medical Devices

1.3.7 Printing Equipment

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Linear Motors Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Linear Motors Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 United States Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 Taiwan, China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Linear Motors Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Linear Motors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Linear Motors Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Linear Motors Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Linear Motors Industry

1.7 Linear Motors Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Linear Motors Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Linear Motors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Linear Motors Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Linear Motors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Linear Motors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Linear Motors Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Linear Motors Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Linear Motors Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Linear Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 United States Linear Motors Production

3.4.1 United States Linear Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 United States Linear Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Linear Motors Production

3.5.1 Europe Linear Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Linear Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Linear Motors Production

3.6.1 China Linear Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Linear Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Linear Motors Production

3.7.1 Japan Linear Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Linear Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 Southeast Asia Linear Motors Production

3.8.1 Southeast Asia Linear Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 Southeast Asia Linear Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.9 Taiwan, China Linear Motors Production

3.9.1 Taiwan, China Linear Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.9.2 Taiwan, China Linear Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Linear Motors Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Linear Motors Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Linear Motors Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Linear Motors Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Linear Motors Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Linear Motors Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Linear Motors Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Linear Motors Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Linear Motors Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Linear Motors Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Linear Motors Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Linear Motors Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Linear Motors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Linear Motors Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Linear Motors Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Linear Motors Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Linear Motors Business

7.1 Parker

7.1.1 Parker Linear Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Parker Linear Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Parker Linear Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Parker Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Bosch Rexroth AG

7.2.1 Bosch Rexroth AG Linear Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Bosch Rexroth AG Linear Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Bosch Rexroth AG Linear Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Bosch Rexroth AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Moog Inc

7.3.1 Moog Inc Linear Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Moog Inc Linear Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Moog Inc Linear Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Moog Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Yaskawa Electric

7.4.1 Yaskawa Electric Linear Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Yaskawa Electric Linear Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Yaskawa Electric Linear Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Yaskawa Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Rockwell Automation Inc

7.5.1 Rockwell Automation Inc Linear Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Rockwell Automation Inc Linear Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Rockwell Automation Inc Linear Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Rockwell Automation Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 HAN’S Motor

7.6.1 HAN’S Motor Linear Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 HAN’S Motor Linear Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 HAN’S Motor Linear Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 HAN’S Motor Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Mitsubishi

7.7.1 Mitsubishi Linear Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Mitsubishi Linear Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Mitsubishi Linear Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Mitsubishi Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Hiwin

7.8.1 Hiwin Linear Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Hiwin Linear Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Hiwin Linear Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Hiwin Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Tecnotion

7.9.1 Tecnotion Linear Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Tecnotion Linear Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Tecnotion Linear Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Tecnotion Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Sanyo

7.10.1 Sanyo Linear Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Sanyo Linear Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Sanyo Linear Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Sanyo Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Beckhoff Automation

7.11.1 Beckhoff Automation Linear Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Beckhoff Automation Linear Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Beckhoff Automation Linear Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Beckhoff Automation Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Siemens

7.12.1 Siemens Linear Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Siemens Linear Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Siemens Linear Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Siemens Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 ETEL S.A.

7.13.1 ETEL S.A. Linear Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 ETEL S.A. Linear Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 ETEL S.A. Linear Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 ETEL S.A. Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 FANUC Corporation

7.14.1 FANUC Corporation Linear Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 FANUC Corporation Linear Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 FANUC Corporation Linear Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 FANUC Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Kollmorgen

7.15.1 Kollmorgen Linear Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Kollmorgen Linear Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Kollmorgen Linear Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Kollmorgen Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Akribis Systems Pte Ltd

7.16.1 Akribis Systems Pte Ltd Linear Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Akribis Systems Pte Ltd Linear Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Akribis Systems Pte Ltd Linear Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Akribis Systems Pte Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Sodick

7.17.1 Sodick Linear Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Sodick Linear Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 Sodick Linear Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Sodick Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 PBA system

7.18.1 PBA system Linear Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 PBA system Linear Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 PBA system Linear Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 PBA system Main Business and Markets Served

7.19 Linmot

7.19.1 Linmot Linear Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.19.2 Linmot Linear Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.19.3 Linmot Linear Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.19.4 Linmot Main Business and Markets Served

7.20 Aerotech

7.20.1 Aerotech Linear Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.20.2 Aerotech Linear Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.20.3 Aerotech Linear Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.20.4 Aerotech Main Business and Markets Served

7.21 Jenny Science

7.21.1 Jenny Science Linear Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.21.2 Jenny Science Linear Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.21.3 Jenny Science Linear Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.21.4 Jenny Science Main Business and Markets Served

8 Linear Motors Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Linear Motors Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Linear Motors

8.4 Linear Motors Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Linear Motors Distributors List

9.3 Linear Motors Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Linear Motors (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Linear Motors (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Linear Motors (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Linear Motors Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 United States Linear Motors Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Linear Motors Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Linear Motors Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Linear Motors Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 Southeast Asia Linear Motors Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.6 Taiwan, China Linear Motors Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Linear Motors

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Linear Motors by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Linear Motors by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Linear Motors by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Linear Motors

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Linear Motors by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Linear Motors by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Linear Motors by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Linear Motors by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”