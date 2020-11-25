“

The Steel Cord Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Steel Cord report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Steel Cord market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Steel Cord specifications, and company profiles. The Steel Cord study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Steel Cord market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Steel Cord industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Steel Cord Market include: Bekaert, Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord, ArcelorMittal, Hyosung, Shandong SNTON Steel Cord, Bridgestone, Shougang Century, Tokusen, Tokyo Rope MFG, Hubei Fuxing New Material, BMZ, Henan Hengxing, Junma Tyre Cord, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Sodetal

Steel Cord Market Types include: Normal Tensile (NT)

High Tensile (HT)

Super Tensile (ST)

Ultra Tensile (UT)



Steel Cord Market Applications include: Passenger Car

Freight Car



The research covers the current market size of the Steel Cord Market and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Steel Cord market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the Steel Cord Market.

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Steel Cord in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Steel Cord Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Steel Cord

1.2 Steel Cord Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Steel Cord Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Normal Tensile (NT)

1.2.3 High Tensile (HT)

1.2.4 Super Tensile (ST)

1.2.5 Ultra Tensile (UT)

1.3 Steel Cord Segment by Application

1.3.1 Steel Cord Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Freight Car

1.4 Global Steel Cord Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Steel Cord Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Steel Cord Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Steel Cord Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Steel Cord Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Steel Cord Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Steel Cord Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Steel Cord Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Steel Cord Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Steel Cord Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Steel Cord Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Steel Cord Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Steel Cord Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Steel Cord Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Steel Cord Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Steel Cord Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Steel Cord Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Steel Cord Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Steel Cord Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Steel Cord Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Steel Cord Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Steel Cord Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Steel Cord Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Steel Cord Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Steel Cord Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Steel Cord Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Steel Cord Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Steel Cord Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Cord Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Cord Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Steel Cord Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Steel Cord Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Steel Cord Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Steel Cord Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Steel Cord Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Steel Cord Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Steel Cord Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Steel Cord Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Steel Cord Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Steel Cord Business

6.1 Bekaert

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Bekaert Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Bekaert Steel Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Bekaert Products Offered

6.1.5 Bekaert Recent Development

6.2 Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord

6.2.1 Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord Corporation Information

6.2.2 Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord Steel Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord Products Offered

6.2.5 Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord Recent Development

6.3 ArcelorMittal

6.3.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

6.3.2 ArcelorMittal Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 ArcelorMittal Steel Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 ArcelorMittal Products Offered

6.3.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Development

6.4 Hyosung

6.4.1 Hyosung Corporation Information

6.4.2 Hyosung Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Hyosung Steel Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Hyosung Products Offered

6.4.5 Hyosung Recent Development

6.5 Shandong SNTON Steel Cord

6.5.1 Shandong SNTON Steel Cord Corporation Information

6.5.2 Shandong SNTON Steel Cord Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Shandong SNTON Steel Cord Steel Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Shandong SNTON Steel Cord Products Offered

6.5.5 Shandong SNTON Steel Cord Recent Development

6.6 Bridgestone

6.6.1 Bridgestone Corporation Information

6.6.2 Bridgestone Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Bridgestone Steel Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Bridgestone Products Offered

6.6.5 Bridgestone Recent Development

6.7 Shougang Century

6.6.1 Shougang Century Corporation Information

6.6.2 Shougang Century Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Shougang Century Steel Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Shougang Century Products Offered

6.7.5 Shougang Century Recent Development

6.8 Tokusen

6.8.1 Tokusen Corporation Information

6.8.2 Tokusen Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Tokusen Steel Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Tokusen Products Offered

6.8.5 Tokusen Recent Development

6.9 Tokyo Rope MFG

6.9.1 Tokyo Rope MFG Corporation Information

6.9.2 Tokyo Rope MFG Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Tokyo Rope MFG Steel Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Tokyo Rope MFG Products Offered

6.9.5 Tokyo Rope MFG Recent Development

6.10 Hubei Fuxing New Material

6.10.1 Hubei Fuxing New Material Corporation Information

6.10.2 Hubei Fuxing New Material Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Hubei Fuxing New Material Steel Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Hubei Fuxing New Material Products Offered

6.10.5 Hubei Fuxing New Material Recent Development

6.11 BMZ

6.11.1 BMZ Corporation Information

6.11.2 BMZ Steel Cord Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 BMZ Steel Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 BMZ Products Offered

6.11.5 BMZ Recent Development

6.12 Henan Hengxing

6.12.1 Henan Hengxing Corporation Information

6.12.2 Henan Hengxing Steel Cord Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 Henan Hengxing Steel Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Henan Hengxing Products Offered

6.12.5 Henan Hengxing Recent Development

6.13 Junma Tyre Cord

6.13.1 Junma Tyre Cord Corporation Information

6.13.2 Junma Tyre Cord Steel Cord Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 Junma Tyre Cord Steel Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Junma Tyre Cord Products Offered

6.13.5 Junma Tyre Cord Recent Development

6.14 Sumitomo Electric Industries

6.14.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Corporation Information

6.14.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries Steel Cord Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Steel Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries Products Offered

6.14.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries Recent Development

6.15 Sodetal

6.15.1 Sodetal Corporation Information

6.15.2 Sodetal Steel Cord Description, Business Overview

6.15.3 Sodetal Steel Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Sodetal Products Offered

6.15.5 Sodetal Recent Development

7 Steel Cord Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Steel Cord Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Steel Cord

7.4 Steel Cord Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Steel Cord Distributors List

8.3 Steel Cord Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Steel Cord Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Steel Cord by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Steel Cord by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Steel Cord Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Steel Cord by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Steel Cord by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Steel Cord Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Steel Cord by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Steel Cord by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

