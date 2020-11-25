“

Key Manufacturers of Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Market include: Hayward, Pentair, Fluidra, Culligan, CIPU, Prominent, Emaux, De Nora, Pahlen, MIURA, Hairunde, AQUA, Sterling, Speck Pump, Ozonetech, Zhengzhou Langjing, Intec America

Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Market Types include: Pool Filters

Pool Pumps

Pool Heaters

Pool Disinfection Equipment



Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Market Applications include: Residential

Commercial



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment

1.2 Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Pool Filters

1.2.3 Pool Pumps

1.2.4 Pool Heaters

1.2.5 Pool Disinfection Equipment

1.3 Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Industry

1.7 Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production

3.6.1 China Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production

3.7.1 Japan Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Business

7.1 Hayward

7.1.1 Hayward Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Hayward Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Hayward Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Hayward Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Pentair

7.2.1 Pentair Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Pentair Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Pentair Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Pentair Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Fluidra

7.3.1 Fluidra Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Fluidra Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Fluidra Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Fluidra Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Culligan

7.4.1 Culligan Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Culligan Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Culligan Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Culligan Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 CIPU

7.5.1 CIPU Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 CIPU Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 CIPU Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 CIPU Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Prominent

7.6.1 Prominent Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Prominent Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Prominent Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Prominent Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Emaux

7.7.1 Emaux Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Emaux Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Emaux Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Emaux Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 De Nora

7.8.1 De Nora Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 De Nora Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 De Nora Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 De Nora Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Pahlen

7.9.1 Pahlen Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Pahlen Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Pahlen Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Pahlen Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 MIURA

7.10.1 MIURA Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 MIURA Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 MIURA Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 MIURA Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Hairunde

7.11.1 Hairunde Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Hairunde Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Hairunde Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Hairunde Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 AQUA

7.12.1 AQUA Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 AQUA Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 AQUA Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 AQUA Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Sterling

7.13.1 Sterling Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Sterling Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Sterling Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Sterling Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Speck Pump

7.14.1 Speck Pump Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Speck Pump Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Speck Pump Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Speck Pump Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Ozonetech

7.15.1 Ozonetech Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Ozonetech Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Ozonetech Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Ozonetech Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Zhengzhou Langjing

7.16.1 Zhengzhou Langjing Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Zhengzhou Langjing Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Zhengzhou Langjing Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Zhengzhou Langjing Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Intec America

7.17.1 Intec America Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Intec America Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 Intec America Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Intec America Main Business and Markets Served

8 Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment

8.4 Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Distributors List

9.3 Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

