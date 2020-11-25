“

Key Manufacturers of Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market include: Eastman, SK Chemical, Selenis, Jiangsu Jinghong, Liaoyang Petrochemical

Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market Types include: Extruded Grade

Injection Molding Grade

Blow Molding Grade



Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market Applications include: Food and Beverage

Cosmetic

Medical



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG)

1.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Extruded Grade

1.2.3 Injection Molding Grade

1.2.4 Blow Molding Grade

1.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Food and Beverage

1.3.3 Cosmetic

1.3.4 Medical

1.4 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Business

6.1 Eastman

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Eastman Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Eastman Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Eastman Products Offered

6.1.5 Eastman Recent Development

6.2 SK Chemical

6.2.1 SK Chemical Corporation Information

6.2.2 SK Chemical Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 SK Chemical Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SK Chemical Products Offered

6.2.5 SK Chemical Recent Development

6.3 Selenis

6.3.1 Selenis Corporation Information

6.3.2 Selenis Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Selenis Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Selenis Products Offered

6.3.5 Selenis Recent Development

6.4 Jiangsu Jinghong

6.4.1 Jiangsu Jinghong Corporation Information

6.4.2 Jiangsu Jinghong Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Jiangsu Jinghong Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Jiangsu Jinghong Products Offered

6.4.5 Jiangsu Jinghong Recent Development

6.5 Liaoyang Petrochemical

6.5.1 Liaoyang Petrochemical Corporation Information

6.5.2 Liaoyang Petrochemical Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Liaoyang Petrochemical Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Liaoyang Petrochemical Products Offered

6.5.5 Liaoyang Petrochemical Recent Development

7 Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG)

7.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Distributors List

8.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

