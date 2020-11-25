The global smart air purifiers market is expected to reach $11,403.0 million by 2025, from $4,510.0 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2018 to 2025. Smart purifiers function by gathering air quality data from special monitoring sensors on the units, and send alerts when air quality levels change. Smartphone apps allow users to control these purifiers by enabling fine tune adjustment of air cleaning settings.

Growing awareness about the adverse effects of pollution on health has encouraged various electronics manufacturers to introduce advanced air purifiers. Moreover, people have become more technology oriented, and tend to invest significantly on high-end products such as smart air purifiers owing to increase in per capita income of the population in the emerging economies. However, high maintenance cost, replacement of filters, and premium installation charges have limited the adoption of these purifiers, thereby restraining the growth of the market.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the global smart air purifiers market such as Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips, Sunbeam Products, Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Blue Air, Coway, Whirlpool Corporation, Americair Corporation, Sharp Corporation, and Dyson Technology Limited are provided in this report. Product launch, business expansion, acquisition, and collaboration were the different key strategies adopted by key players from 2015 to 2018 to establish themselves in the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

Dust Collectors

Fume & Smoke Collectors

Others (Odor Removal and Germs Removal)

BY TECHNIQUE

High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

Thermodynamic Sterilization System (TSS)

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation

Ionizer Purifiers

Activated Fiber Filtration

Others (Filters and Photocatalytic oxidation (PCO))

BY END USER

Residential

Commercial

Others (Personal and Public)

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

