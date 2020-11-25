Awnings acts as a reliable means to provide shade over windows, doors, decks, patios, and walkway. It is cheaper than concrete shades roofing shelter. Moreover, it beautifies the building and protects furniture, flooring, and artwork from sun damage. In addition, sensor technology in retractable awning senses adverse weather conditions to prevent damage to the product. Moreover, remote-based retractable awning can be closed easily without using manual intervention or going out of the house to fold the awning. However, high purchasing and installation cost of retractable awning is a challenge faced by vendors to tap the residential awning market. In addition, even less expensive fixed awnings are not durable and require frequent change of fabric and maintenance of awning structure.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Advanced Design Awning & Sign, Awning Company of America, Carroll Awning, Eide Industries, KE Durasol, Marygrove awning, NuImage Awnings, Sunair Awnings, Sunesta, and Sunsetter Products.

What is the Market Scope?

The global awning market was valued at $6,765.8 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $11,042.7 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%. Awnings are made of fabric or other material sheets supported with aluminum, iron, or wooden structures. These are deployed at doors, windows, patio, and gardens to provide shade. Both commercial and residential sector benefit from its various applications. They add style to homes by flattering the architectural design and coloring.

What is the Regional Framework?

The global awning market is segmented based on type, product, industry, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into fixed awning, and retractable awning. Retractable awning is further sub-segmented by mechanism into manual, and motorized. The retractable awning segment is anticipated to dominate the global awning market throughout the region due to its sturdiness and sensing feature. The product segment covered in the study include patio, window, freestanding, and others. The industrial segment includes residential, and commercial. The commercial segment is projected to grow at the highest rate in future.

