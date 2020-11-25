Automotive wheel is a component that rotates and transmits the drive from the axle to the road. It also provides a means to affix the tires. The automotive wheel comprises a rim, spoke, and hub. The quality of wheels are tested and checked using advanced technology to accomplish customers’ demand and standards of the automobile industry. Technological advancements and growth in vehicle standards contribute to the growth of the automotive wheel market globally. Moreover, rapid increase in sales of high-end cars boost the demand for advanced vehicles and thus drives the growth of the market.

Iochpe-Maxion, CITIC Dicastal Wheel Manufacturing, Hitachi Metals, Steel Strips Wheels, American Eagle Wheels, United Wheels Group, CLN Group, Borbet, Topy Industries Limited, and Accuride Corporation.

What is the Market Scope?

According to the Guardian UK, the number of cars to roll off in UK production lines rose by 7.3% in August 2018, as compared to 2017. The UK government is encouraging growth in its transportation industry. Road transport in the UK carries 90% of passengers and 65% of domestic freight. Enhanced road infrastructure has ensured swift transition from railroads to roadways for transportation, which drives the demand for wheels in the country.

The Asia-Pacific automotive wheel industry is largely controlled by government policies, which encourage sustainable manufacturing and investments in the sector. Furthermore, increased passenger car and vehicle registration in the Asia-Pacific creates lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the automotive wheel market.

What is the Regional Framework?

The global automotive wheel market is segmented based on material type, vehicle type, end user, and region. Alloy, steel, and carbon fiber are studied under the material segment. Based on the vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. Based on end user, the market is divided into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

