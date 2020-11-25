Latest Research Study on Global Architectural Services Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Architectural Services Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Architectural Services. This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Aedas (Hong Kong), AECOM (United States), Foster & Partners Limited (United Kingdom), DP Architects (Singapore), HDR Architecture(United States), Gensler(United States), HKS, INC.(United States), HOCHTIEF AG (Germany), IBI Group Inc. (Canada) and HOK (United States).

Technological innovations in the market such as the use of advanced designing and planning software’s are helping to boost the Architectural Services market in the forecasted period. The architectural industry is growing considerably, with an increasing number of new architectural firms entering the market with innovative designs and software for providing better services. Urban planning is expected to increase the demand for upgraded design technology involving 3D models, and high end designing software. Outsourcing of engineering services such as CAD drawings and project designs and increasing demand for technologically advanced designing solutions such as 3D modeling and utilization of high-end designing software are some of the primary factors that are propelling the growth of the global architectural services market. For instance, the government of India has launched the ‘Smart Cities Project’, under which they are planning to transform 100 cities around the country into smart cities. Such projects demand a large number of services including project management, urban planning, waste management, construction, engineering, and, designing services.

Type (Architectural Advisory Services, Construction and Project Management, Engineering &, Interior Designing, Urban Planning, Others), End User (Education, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Industrial, Residential, Retail, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Architectural Services Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Architectural Services market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Architectural Services Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Architectural Services

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Architectural Services Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Architectural Services market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Architectural Services Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



