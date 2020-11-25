Global Same-day Delivery Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.

Major Players in This Report Include,

A-1 Express Delivery Service, Inc. (United States), DHL International GmbH (Germany), FedEx Corporation (United States), TForce Final Mile (United States), United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (United States), USA Couriers (United States), Aramex (United Arab Emirates), Deliv (United States) and Parcelforce Worldwide (United Kingdom)

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally.

Brief Overview on Global Same-day Delivery

The same-day delivery services are the services which fulfills the orders of end-users, with B2C, B2B, and C2C, within 1-12 hours of the order placed. The key players in the market are offering various services. Small businesses are always considering for ways to have a competitive benefit in the market. With same-day delivery services, they are not only competing on price & customer service, but also on speed. Globally, Fashion retailers, car accessory manufacturers, food and beverage companies, medical suppliers, and a lot more are now providing same-day delivery service to consumers. Same-day delivery has the potential to basically change the way we shop. It incorporates the convenience of online retail with the closeness of bricks-and-mortar stores. Many businesses are using same day delivery, owing to its benefits such as increasing level of productivity, can help business to gain a competitive edge, among others. The growing demand for same-day delivery services around the globe is likely to boost the growth of the global same-day delivery market over coming years.

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for same-day delivery services around the globe

Market Trend

Automation in same-day delivery

Restraints

Well settled players rapidly adopting in-house delivery network

Opportunities

Growing economies

Type (B2B, B2C, C2C), Application (Retailers, E-commerce)

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Same-day Delivery market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.

The Global Same-day Delivery market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Global Same-day Delivery Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Same-day Delivery Market

The report highlights Global Same-day Delivery market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Global Same-day Delivery, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Global Same-day Delivery Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Same-day Delivery Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Global Same-day Delivery Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Same-day Delivery Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

– North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

– Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

– Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Same-day Delivery Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Sports, Music & Other Live Shows, Movies), Application (Desktop, Mobile), Event Country (Domestic, International), Cost Structure (Free, Paid))

5.1 Global Same-day Delivery Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Global Same-day Delivery Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Same-day Delivery Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Same-day Delivery Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Same-day Delivery Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Global Same-day Delivery Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

