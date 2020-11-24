Extended stay hotel are the hotels where the tourists can book an accommodation for 5 days or more. It offers limited to no food and beverage facilities or meeting space. It is just like renting an apartment with no fixed contract. These hotels are available in holiday destinations where tourists wanted to live in apartment rather than a lodge. The apartments are then developed into the homes where the inhabitants can cook, clean and wash. Further, the building comprise of individual guestrooms, flats or rental units. Hence, these hotels are fitted with the facility like a normal home.

Latest released the research study on Global Extended Stay Hotel Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Extended Stay Hotel Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Extended Stay Hotel. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Hilton Worldwide (United States),Choice Hotels International (United States),InterContinental Hotels Group (United Kingdom),Holiday Inn (United States),Marriot (United States),Hyatt (United States),Wyndham Hotel Group (United States),Extended Stay America (United States),Candlewood Suites (United States),OYO Rooms (India).

Market Drivers:

Cost Effective Apartments are fueling the Market Growth

Availability of Facilities Such as Laundry, Cleaning, Washing and Kitchen Facilities which Provides Homely Feeling

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Demand of Healthy and Green Options from Guests

Introduction of Flexible Spaces Such as Outdoor Kitchen

Restraints that are major highlights:

Travel restrictions due to COVID 19 have affected the extended stay hotel market negatively. Due to the lockdown, the online bookings are not being done and hence, affecting the revenue.

Opportunities

Easy Availability of Online Bookings are Boosting the Market Growth

Increasing Promotional Activities

The Global Extended Stay Hotel Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Economic, Middle, Luxury), Application (Travelers, Business Customers, Trainers and Trainees, Government and Army Staff, Others), Stay duration (Weekly, Long term)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Extended Stay Hotel Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Extended Stay Hotel Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Extended Stay Hotel market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Extended Stay Hotel Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Extended Stay Hotel

Chapter 4: Presenting the Extended Stay Hotel Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Extended Stay Hotel market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Extended Stay Hotel Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

