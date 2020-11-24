Cloud telephony services, is also known as hosted telephony services, which provides data-center-hosted services that are run and accessed over the internet. Cloud telephony is a voice and messaging service that eliminate the need for the conventional business telephone system like PBX (private branch exchange), EPBAX, among others and offers improved scalability to companies as they enable them to add more channels over their existing trunks. These services are accessible via two networks PSTN (Public Switched Telephone Network) and IP (Internet Protocol). All the applications and services of cloud telephony are hosted on servers and can be accessed from the cloud. Increasing the use of cloud-based services than software-based services are fueling the market for cloud telephony services.This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Demand for Customer-Centric Solutions and Services, Increasing Use of Mobile Phones Through VOIP and Cost Effectiveness of Cloud telephony Platform Solutions than software solutions.

The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are 8×8, Inc. (United States), AVOXI (United States), BroadSoft (United States), Cisco (United States), DIALPAD (United States), Exotel (India), Go 2 Market (India), Knowlarity (Singapore), Megapath (United States) and Microsoft (United States).

Market Trend

Increasing Adoption for SaaS Tool Mostly in IT Industries

Acceptance of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) in Work Fields

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Customer-Centric Solutions and Services

Increasing Use of Mobile Phones Through VOIP

Cost Effectiveness of Cloud telephony Platform Solutions than software solutions

Restraints

Huge Investment Associated With Initial Setup of Cloud Telephony Services

High Risk for Security and Privacy Concerns

Opportunities

Tremendous Growth of Bpo Sector and Its Inclination Towards Cloud-Based Solutions and The High Adoption Rate of Cloud Technology Services in Small and Medium Enterprises

Challenges

Issues Related to Technology to Keep Pace With Changing Customer Behaviors and Lack of Required Skill Set Among the Workforce

The Global Cloud Telephony Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Cloud, Hosted), Application (BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Education, Telecom and IT, Government, Health Care, Retail, Others), Network Type (Public Switched Telephone Networks (PSTNs), Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)), Enterprise Type (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises)

….

….

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Cloud Telephony Service Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cloud Telephony Service Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cloud Telephony Service market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cloud Telephony Service Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Cloud Telephony Service

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cloud Telephony Service Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cloud Telephony Service market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Cloud Telephony Service Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Cloud Telephony Service Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

