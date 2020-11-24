The global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market, such as ABB, GE Grid Solutions, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba, Fuji Electric, Hyundai, Eaton, Hyosung, Schneider Electric, Nissin Electric, Crompton Greaves, Xi’an XD High Voltage, NHVS, Shandong Taikai, Pinggao Electric Co., Ltd, Sieyuan Electric, CHINT Group They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market by Product: , Up to 38 KV, 38 KV to 72KV, 72 KV to 150KV, Above 150 KV

Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market by Application: , Power Transmission, Integration to The Grid, Industry Applications

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Overview

1.1 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Overview

1.2 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Up to 38 KV

1.2.2 38 KV to 72KV

1.2.3 72 KV to 150KV

1.2.4 Above 150 KV

1.3 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) by Application

4.1 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Power Transmission

4.1.2 Integration to The Grid

4.1.3 Industry Applications

4.2 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) by Application 5 North America Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Business

10.1 ABB

10.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.1.2 ABB Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 ABB Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 ABB Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Products Offered

10.1.5 ABB Recent Developments

10.2 GE Grid Solutions

10.2.1 GE Grid Solutions Corporation Information

10.2.2 GE Grid Solutions Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 GE Grid Solutions Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 ABB Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Products Offered

10.2.5 GE Grid Solutions Recent Developments

10.3 Siemens

10.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.3.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Siemens Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Siemens Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Products Offered

10.3.5 Siemens Recent Developments

10.4 Mitsubishi Electric

10.4.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Mitsubishi Electric Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Mitsubishi Electric Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Products Offered

10.4.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Developments

10.5 Toshiba

10.5.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.5.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Toshiba Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Toshiba Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Products Offered

10.5.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

10.6 Fuji Electric

10.6.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

10.6.2 Fuji Electric Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Fuji Electric Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Fuji Electric Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Products Offered

10.6.5 Fuji Electric Recent Developments

10.7 Hyundai

10.7.1 Hyundai Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hyundai Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Hyundai Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Hyundai Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Products Offered

10.7.5 Hyundai Recent Developments

10.8 Eaton

10.8.1 Eaton Corporation Information

10.8.2 Eaton Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Eaton Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Eaton Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Products Offered

10.8.5 Eaton Recent Developments

10.9 Hyosung

10.9.1 Hyosung Corporation Information

10.9.2 Hyosung Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Hyosung Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Hyosung Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Products Offered

10.9.5 Hyosung Recent Developments

10.10 Schneider Electric

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Schneider Electric Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Schneider Electric Recent Developments

10.11 Nissin Electric

10.11.1 Nissin Electric Corporation Information

10.11.2 Nissin Electric Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Nissin Electric Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Nissin Electric Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Products Offered

10.11.5 Nissin Electric Recent Developments

10.12 Crompton Greaves

10.12.1 Crompton Greaves Corporation Information

10.12.2 Crompton Greaves Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Crompton Greaves Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Crompton Greaves Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Products Offered

10.12.5 Crompton Greaves Recent Developments

10.13 Xi’an XD High Voltage

10.13.1 Xi’an XD High Voltage Corporation Information

10.13.2 Xi’an XD High Voltage Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Xi’an XD High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Xi’an XD High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Products Offered

10.13.5 Xi’an XD High Voltage Recent Developments

10.14 NHVS

10.14.1 NHVS Corporation Information

10.14.2 NHVS Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 NHVS Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 NHVS Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Products Offered

10.14.5 NHVS Recent Developments

10.15 Shandong Taikai

10.15.1 Shandong Taikai Corporation Information

10.15.2 Shandong Taikai Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Shandong Taikai Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Shandong Taikai Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Products Offered

10.15.5 Shandong Taikai Recent Developments

10.16 Pinggao Electric Co., Ltd

10.16.1 Pinggao Electric Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.16.2 Pinggao Electric Co., Ltd Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Pinggao Electric Co., Ltd Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Pinggao Electric Co., Ltd Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Products Offered

10.16.5 Pinggao Electric Co., Ltd Recent Developments

10.17 Sieyuan Electric

10.17.1 Sieyuan Electric Corporation Information

10.17.2 Sieyuan Electric Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Sieyuan Electric Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Sieyuan Electric Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Products Offered

10.17.5 Sieyuan Electric Recent Developments

10.18 CHINT Group

10.18.1 CHINT Group Corporation Information

10.18.2 CHINT Group Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 CHINT Group Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 CHINT Group Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Products Offered

10.18.5 CHINT Group Recent Developments 11 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Industry Trends

11.4.2 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Drivers

11.4.3 Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

