The global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market, such as Jinko Solar, Trina Solar, Canadian Solar, JA Solar, Hanwha, First Solar, Yingli, SunPower, Sharp, Solarworld, Eging PV, Risen, Kyocera Solar, GCL, Longi Solar They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.
The report predicts the size of the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.
This publication includes key segmentations of the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.
The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market.
Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.
Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market by Product: , Crystalline Silicon, Thin Film
Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market by Application: , Non-residential, Residential
The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.
Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market by Geography:
Methodology
Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.
As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.
For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market?
Table Of Contents:
1 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Overview
1.1 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Product Overview
1.2 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Crystalline Silicon
1.2.2 Thin Film
1.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) by Application
4.1 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Segment by Application
4.1.1 Non-residential
4.1.2 Residential
4.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) by Application
4.5.2 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) by Application 5 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Business
10.1 Jinko Solar
10.1.1 Jinko Solar Corporation Information
10.1.2 Jinko Solar Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Jinko Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Jinko Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered
10.1.5 Jinko Solar Recent Developments
10.2 Trina Solar
10.2.1 Trina Solar Corporation Information
10.2.2 Trina Solar Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Trina Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Jinko Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered
10.2.5 Trina Solar Recent Developments
10.3 Canadian Solar
10.3.1 Canadian Solar Corporation Information
10.3.2 Canadian Solar Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Canadian Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Canadian Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered
10.3.5 Canadian Solar Recent Developments
10.4 JA Solar
10.4.1 JA Solar Corporation Information
10.4.2 JA Solar Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 JA Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 JA Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered
10.4.5 JA Solar Recent Developments
10.5 Hanwha
10.5.1 Hanwha Corporation Information
10.5.2 Hanwha Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Hanwha Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Hanwha Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered
10.5.5 Hanwha Recent Developments
10.6 First Solar
10.6.1 First Solar Corporation Information
10.6.2 First Solar Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 First Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 First Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered
10.6.5 First Solar Recent Developments
10.7 Yingli
10.7.1 Yingli Corporation Information
10.7.2 Yingli Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Yingli Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Yingli Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered
10.7.5 Yingli Recent Developments
10.8 SunPower
10.8.1 SunPower Corporation Information
10.8.2 SunPower Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 SunPower Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 SunPower Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered
10.8.5 SunPower Recent Developments
10.9 Sharp
10.9.1 Sharp Corporation Information
10.9.2 Sharp Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Sharp Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Sharp Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered
10.9.5 Sharp Recent Developments
10.10 Solarworld
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Solarworld Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Solarworld Recent Developments
10.11 Eging PV
10.11.1 Eging PV Corporation Information
10.11.2 Eging PV Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Eging PV Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Eging PV Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered
10.11.5 Eging PV Recent Developments
10.12 Risen
10.12.1 Risen Corporation Information
10.12.2 Risen Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Risen Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Risen Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered
10.12.5 Risen Recent Developments
10.13 Kyocera Solar
10.13.1 Kyocera Solar Corporation Information
10.13.2 Kyocera Solar Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Kyocera Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Kyocera Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered
10.13.5 Kyocera Solar Recent Developments
10.14 GCL
10.14.1 GCL Corporation Information
10.14.2 GCL Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 GCL Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 GCL Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered
10.14.5 GCL Recent Developments
10.15 Longi Solar
10.15.1 Longi Solar Corporation Information
10.15.2 Longi Solar Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 Longi Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Longi Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered
10.15.5 Longi Solar Recent Developments 11 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Industry Trends
11.4.2 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Drivers
11.4.3 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
