LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Energy Recovery Ventilator market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Energy Recovery Ventilator market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Energy Recovery Ventilator report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Energy Recovery Ventilator report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Energy Recovery Ventilator market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Energy Recovery Ventilator market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Energy Recovery Ventilator market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Energy Recovery Ventilator market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Energy Recovery Ventilator market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Research Report: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Daikin, Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics, Johnson Controls, Fujitsu General, Carrier Corporation, Nortek Air Solutions, Munters, Greenheck Fan Corporation, Heatex AB

Types: Plate Heat Exchanger

Heat Pipe Heat Exchanger

Rotary Heat Exchanger

Run-Around Coil

Others (Thermosiphon and Twin Tower)



Applications: Commercial

Residential

Others



The Energy Recovery Ventilator Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Energy Recovery Ventilator market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Energy Recovery Ventilator market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Energy Recovery Ventilator market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Energy Recovery Ventilator industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Energy Recovery Ventilator market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Energy Recovery Ventilator market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Energy Recovery Ventilator market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Energy Recovery Ventilator Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Energy Recovery Ventilator Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Plate Heat Exchanger

1.4.3 Heat Pipe Heat Exchanger

1.4.4 Rotary Heat Exchanger

1.4.5 Run-Around Coil

1.4.6 Others (Thermosiphon and Twin Tower)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Residential

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Energy Recovery Ventilator Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Energy Recovery Ventilator Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Energy Recovery Ventilator Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Energy Recovery Ventilator Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Energy Recovery Ventilator Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Energy Recovery Ventilator Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Energy Recovery Ventilator Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Energy Recovery Ventilator Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Energy Recovery Ventilator Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Energy Recovery Ventilator Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Energy Recovery Ventilator Production by Regions

4.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Energy Recovery Ventilator Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Energy Recovery Ventilator Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Energy Recovery Ventilator Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Energy Recovery Ventilator Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Energy Recovery Ventilator Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilator Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilator Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilator Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Energy Recovery Ventilator Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Energy Recovery Ventilator Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Energy Recovery Ventilator Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Energy Recovery Ventilator Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Energy Recovery Ventilator Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Energy Recovery Ventilator Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Energy Recovery Ventilator Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Energy Recovery Ventilator Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Energy Recovery Ventilator Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Energy Recovery Ventilator Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Energy Recovery Ventilator Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Energy Recovery Ventilator Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilator Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilator Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Energy Recovery Ventilator Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Energy Recovery Ventilator Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Energy Recovery Ventilator Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Energy Recovery Ventilator Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Recovery Ventilator Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Recovery Ventilator Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Energy Recovery Ventilator Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

8.1.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Corporation Information

8.1.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Overview

8.1.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Product Description

8.1.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Related Developments

8.2 Daikin

8.2.1 Daikin Corporation Information

8.2.2 Daikin Overview

8.2.3 Daikin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Daikin Product Description

8.2.5 Daikin Related Developments

8.3 Panasonic Corporation

8.3.1 Panasonic Corporation Corporation Information

8.3.2 Panasonic Corporation Overview

8.3.3 Panasonic Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Panasonic Corporation Product Description

8.3.5 Panasonic Corporation Related Developments

8.4 LG Electronics

8.4.1 LG Electronics Corporation Information

8.4.2 LG Electronics Overview

8.4.3 LG Electronics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 LG Electronics Product Description

8.4.5 LG Electronics Related Developments

8.5 Johnson Controls

8.5.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

8.5.2 Johnson Controls Overview

8.5.3 Johnson Controls Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Johnson Controls Product Description

8.5.5 Johnson Controls Related Developments

8.6 Fujitsu General

8.6.1 Fujitsu General Corporation Information

8.6.2 Fujitsu General Overview

8.6.3 Fujitsu General Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Fujitsu General Product Description

8.6.5 Fujitsu General Related Developments

8.7 Carrier Corporation

8.7.1 Carrier Corporation Corporation Information

8.7.2 Carrier Corporation Overview

8.7.3 Carrier Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Carrier Corporation Product Description

8.7.5 Carrier Corporation Related Developments

8.8 Nortek Air Solutions

8.8.1 Nortek Air Solutions Corporation Information

8.8.2 Nortek Air Solutions Overview

8.8.3 Nortek Air Solutions Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Nortek Air Solutions Product Description

8.8.5 Nortek Air Solutions Related Developments

8.9 Munters

8.9.1 Munters Corporation Information

8.9.2 Munters Overview

8.9.3 Munters Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Munters Product Description

8.9.5 Munters Related Developments

8.10 Greenheck Fan Corporation

8.10.1 Greenheck Fan Corporation Corporation Information

8.10.2 Greenheck Fan Corporation Overview

8.10.3 Greenheck Fan Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Greenheck Fan Corporation Product Description

8.10.5 Greenheck Fan Corporation Related Developments

8.11 Heatex AB

8.11.1 Heatex AB Corporation Information

8.11.2 Heatex AB Overview

8.11.3 Heatex AB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Heatex AB Product Description

8.11.5 Heatex AB Related Developments

9 Energy Recovery Ventilator Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Energy Recovery Ventilator Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Energy Recovery Ventilator Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Energy Recovery Ventilator Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Energy Recovery Ventilator Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Energy Recovery Ventilator Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilator Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Energy Recovery Ventilator Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Energy Recovery Ventilator Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Energy Recovery Ventilator Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Energy Recovery Ventilator Sales Channels

11.2.2 Energy Recovery Ventilator Distributors

11.3 Energy Recovery Ventilator Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Energy Recovery Ventilator Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

