LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Energy Efficient Motor market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Energy Efficient Motor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Energy Efficient Motor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Energy Efficient Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Energy Efficient Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Energy Efficient Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Energy Efficient Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Energy Efficient Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Energy Efficient Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Energy Efficient Motor Market Research Report: ABB, Siemens, Weg, General Electric, Nidec, Schneider Electric, Rockwell, Crompton Greaves, Bosch Rexroth, Kirloskar Electric, Regal Beloit, Havells, Maxon Motor, Brook Crompton, Toshiba

Types: AC Motors

DC Motors



Applications: HVAC

Fans

Pumps

Compressors

Refrigeration

Material Handling

Material Processing



The Energy Efficient Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Energy Efficient Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Energy Efficient Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Energy Efficient Motor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Energy Efficient Motor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Energy Efficient Motor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Energy Efficient Motor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Energy Efficient Motor market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Energy Efficient Motor Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Energy Efficient Motor Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Energy Efficient Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 AC Motors

1.4.3 DC Motors

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Energy Efficient Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 HVAC

1.5.3 Fans

1.5.4 Pumps

1.5.5 Compressors

1.5.6 Refrigeration

1.5.7 Material Handling

1.5.8 Material Processing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Energy Efficient Motor Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Energy Efficient Motor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Energy Efficient Motor Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Energy Efficient Motor Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Energy Efficient Motor, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Energy Efficient Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Energy Efficient Motor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Energy Efficient Motor Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Energy Efficient Motor Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Energy Efficient Motor Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Energy Efficient Motor Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Energy Efficient Motor Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Energy Efficient Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Energy Efficient Motor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Energy Efficient Motor Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Energy Efficient Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Energy Efficient Motor Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Energy Efficient Motor Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Energy Efficient Motor Production by Regions

4.1 Global Energy Efficient Motor Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Energy Efficient Motor Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Energy Efficient Motor Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Energy Efficient Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Energy Efficient Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Energy Efficient Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Energy Efficient Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Energy Efficient Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Energy Efficient Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Energy Efficient Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Energy Efficient Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Energy Efficient Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Energy Efficient Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Energy Efficient Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Energy Efficient Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Energy Efficient Motor Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Energy Efficient Motor Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Energy Efficient Motor Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Energy Efficient Motor Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Energy Efficient Motor Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Energy Efficient Motor Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Energy Efficient Motor Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Energy Efficient Motor Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Energy Efficient Motor Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Energy Efficient Motor Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Energy Efficient Motor Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Energy Efficient Motor Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Motor Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Motor Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Energy Efficient Motor Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Energy Efficient Motor Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Energy Efficient Motor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Energy Efficient Motor Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Energy Efficient Motor Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Energy Efficient Motor Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Energy Efficient Motor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Energy Efficient Motor Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Energy Efficient Motor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Energy Efficient Motor Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Energy Efficient Motor Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 ABB

8.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.1.2 ABB Overview

8.1.3 ABB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 ABB Product Description

8.1.5 ABB Related Developments

8.2 Siemens

8.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.2.2 Siemens Overview

8.2.3 Siemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Siemens Product Description

8.2.5 Siemens Related Developments

8.3 Weg

8.3.1 Weg Corporation Information

8.3.2 Weg Overview

8.3.3 Weg Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Weg Product Description

8.3.5 Weg Related Developments

8.4 General Electric

8.4.1 General Electric Corporation Information

8.4.2 General Electric Overview

8.4.3 General Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 General Electric Product Description

8.4.5 General Electric Related Developments

8.5 Nidec

8.5.1 Nidec Corporation Information

8.5.2 Nidec Overview

8.5.3 Nidec Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Nidec Product Description

8.5.5 Nidec Related Developments

8.6 Schneider Electric

8.6.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

8.6.2 Schneider Electric Overview

8.6.3 Schneider Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Schneider Electric Product Description

8.6.5 Schneider Electric Related Developments

8.7 Rockwell

8.7.1 Rockwell Corporation Information

8.7.2 Rockwell Overview

8.7.3 Rockwell Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Rockwell Product Description

8.7.5 Rockwell Related Developments

8.8 Crompton Greaves

8.8.1 Crompton Greaves Corporation Information

8.8.2 Crompton Greaves Overview

8.8.3 Crompton Greaves Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Crompton Greaves Product Description

8.8.5 Crompton Greaves Related Developments

8.9 Bosch Rexroth

8.9.1 Bosch Rexroth Corporation Information

8.9.2 Bosch Rexroth Overview

8.9.3 Bosch Rexroth Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Bosch Rexroth Product Description

8.9.5 Bosch Rexroth Related Developments

8.10 Kirloskar Electric

8.10.1 Kirloskar Electric Corporation Information

8.10.2 Kirloskar Electric Overview

8.10.3 Kirloskar Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Kirloskar Electric Product Description

8.10.5 Kirloskar Electric Related Developments

8.11 Regal Beloit

8.11.1 Regal Beloit Corporation Information

8.11.2 Regal Beloit Overview

8.11.3 Regal Beloit Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Regal Beloit Product Description

8.11.5 Regal Beloit Related Developments

8.12 Havells

8.12.1 Havells Corporation Information

8.12.2 Havells Overview

8.12.3 Havells Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Havells Product Description

8.12.5 Havells Related Developments

8.13 Maxon Motor

8.13.1 Maxon Motor Corporation Information

8.13.2 Maxon Motor Overview

8.13.3 Maxon Motor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Maxon Motor Product Description

8.13.5 Maxon Motor Related Developments

8.14 Brook Crompton

8.14.1 Brook Crompton Corporation Information

8.14.2 Brook Crompton Overview

8.14.3 Brook Crompton Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Brook Crompton Product Description

8.14.5 Brook Crompton Related Developments

8.15 Toshiba

8.15.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

8.15.2 Toshiba Overview

8.15.3 Toshiba Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Toshiba Product Description

8.15.5 Toshiba Related Developments

9 Energy Efficient Motor Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Energy Efficient Motor Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Energy Efficient Motor Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Energy Efficient Motor Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Energy Efficient Motor Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Energy Efficient Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Energy Efficient Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Energy Efficient Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Energy Efficient Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Energy Efficient Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Energy Efficient Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Energy Efficient Motor Sales Channels

11.2.2 Energy Efficient Motor Distributors

11.3 Energy Efficient Motor Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Energy Efficient Motor Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Energy Efficient Motor Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Energy Efficient Motor Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

