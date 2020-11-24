“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Research Report: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, General Electric Company, Wartsila Oyj ABP, ABB Group, Rolls-Royce PLC, L-3 Communications Holdings, AB Volvo Penta, Navis Engineering, Marine Technologies LLC, Praxis Automation & Technology B.V., NORR Systems Pte Ltd, Moxa Inc.

Types: Class 1

Class 2

Class 3



Applications: Passenger Ships

Merchant Vessels

Offshore Vessels

Naval Vessels



The Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Class 1

1.4.3 Class 2

1.4.4 Class 3

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Passenger Ships

1.5.3 Merchant Vessels

1.5.4 Offshore Vessels

1.5.5 Naval Vessels

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

13.1.1 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Company Details

13.1.2 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Business Overview

13.1.3 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Introduction

13.1.4 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Revenue in Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Recent Development

13.2 General Electric Company

13.2.1 General Electric Company Company Details

13.2.2 General Electric Company Business Overview

13.2.3 General Electric Company Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Introduction

13.2.4 General Electric Company Revenue in Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 General Electric Company Recent Development

13.3 Wartsila Oyj ABP

13.3.1 Wartsila Oyj ABP Company Details

13.3.2 Wartsila Oyj ABP Business Overview

13.3.3 Wartsila Oyj ABP Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Introduction

13.3.4 Wartsila Oyj ABP Revenue in Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Wartsila Oyj ABP Recent Development

13.4 ABB Group

13.4.1 ABB Group Company Details

13.4.2 ABB Group Business Overview

13.4.3 ABB Group Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Introduction

13.4.4 ABB Group Revenue in Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 ABB Group Recent Development

13.5 Rolls-Royce PLC

13.5.1 Rolls-Royce PLC Company Details

13.5.2 Rolls-Royce PLC Business Overview

13.5.3 Rolls-Royce PLC Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Introduction

13.5.4 Rolls-Royce PLC Revenue in Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Rolls-Royce PLC Recent Development

13.6 L-3 Communications Holdings

13.6.1 L-3 Communications Holdings Company Details

13.6.2 L-3 Communications Holdings Business Overview

13.6.3 L-3 Communications Holdings Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Introduction

13.6.4 L-3 Communications Holdings Revenue in Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 L-3 Communications Holdings Recent Development

13.7 AB Volvo Penta

13.7.1 AB Volvo Penta Company Details

13.7.2 AB Volvo Penta Business Overview

13.7.3 AB Volvo Penta Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Introduction

13.7.4 AB Volvo Penta Revenue in Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 AB Volvo Penta Recent Development

13.8 Navis Engineering

13.8.1 Navis Engineering Company Details

13.8.2 Navis Engineering Business Overview

13.8.3 Navis Engineering Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Introduction

13.8.4 Navis Engineering Revenue in Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Navis Engineering Recent Development

13.9 Marine Technologies LLC

13.9.1 Marine Technologies LLC Company Details

13.9.2 Marine Technologies LLC Business Overview

13.9.3 Marine Technologies LLC Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Introduction

13.9.4 Marine Technologies LLC Revenue in Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Marine Technologies LLC Recent Development

13.10 Praxis Automation & Technology B.V.

13.10.1 Praxis Automation & Technology B.V. Company Details

13.10.2 Praxis Automation & Technology B.V. Business Overview

13.10.3 Praxis Automation & Technology B.V. Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Introduction

13.10.4 Praxis Automation & Technology B.V. Revenue in Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Praxis Automation & Technology B.V. Recent Development

13.11 NORR Systems Pte Ltd

10.11.1 NORR Systems Pte Ltd Company Details

10.11.2 NORR Systems Pte Ltd Business Overview

10.11.3 NORR Systems Pte Ltd Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Introduction

10.11.4 NORR Systems Pte Ltd Revenue in Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 NORR Systems Pte Ltd Recent Development

13.12 Moxa Inc.

10.12.1 Moxa Inc. Company Details

10.12.2 Moxa Inc. Business Overview

10.12.3 Moxa Inc. Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Introduction

10.12.4 Moxa Inc. Revenue in Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Moxa Inc. Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

”