LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering increasing demand of the global market and COVID-19 Impact on the industry, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Philips, GE Lighting, Thorlux Lighting, Thorn Lighting (Zumtobel), Kenall (Legrand), Schreder, LEDiL, AEC Illuminazione, Cree, Holophane (Acuity Brands), Aeon Lighting Technology, Niteko Market Segment by Product Type: , LED Lighting, Electrodeless Lighting, Sodium Lighting, Incandescent Lighting, Fluorescent Lighting, Others Market Segment by Application: , Mining Tunnel, Public Works Tunnel, Transportation Tunnel, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Tunnel and Underpass Lighting market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Tunnel and Underpass Lighting industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting market

TOC

1 Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Market Overview

1.1 Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Product Overview

1.2 Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Market Segment

1.2.1 LED Lighting

1.2.2 Electrodeless Lighting

1.2.3 Sodium Lighting

1.2.4 Incandescent Lighting

1.2.5 Fluorescent Lighting

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Market Size (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Market Size Overview (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Historic Market Size Review (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales Market Share Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Revenue Market Share Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales Market Share Breakdown (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Revenue Market Share Breakdown (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales Breakdown (2015-2020) 2 Global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Tunnel and Underpass Lighting as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting

4.1 Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Segment

4.1.1 Mining Tunnel

4.1.2 Public Works Tunnel

4.1.3 Transportation Tunnel

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales : 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Historic Sales (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Forecasted Sales (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Market Size

4.5.1 North America Tunnel and Underpass Lighting

4.5.2 Europe Tunnel and Underpass Lighting

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Tunnel and Underpass Lighting

4.5.4 Latin America Tunnel and Underpass Lighting

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Tunnel and Underpass Lighting 5 North America Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Business

10.1 Philips

10.1.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.1.2 Philips Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Philips Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Philips Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Products Offered

10.1.5 Philips Recent Developments

10.2 GE Lighting

10.2.1 GE Lighting Corporation Information

10.2.2 GE Lighting Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 GE Lighting Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Philips Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Products Offered

10.2.5 GE Lighting Recent Developments

10.3 Thorlux Lighting

10.3.1 Thorlux Lighting Corporation Information

10.3.2 Thorlux Lighting Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Thorlux Lighting Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Thorlux Lighting Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Products Offered

10.3.5 Thorlux Lighting Recent Developments

10.4 Thorn Lighting (Zumtobel)

10.4.1 Thorn Lighting (Zumtobel) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Thorn Lighting (Zumtobel) Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Thorn Lighting (Zumtobel) Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Thorn Lighting (Zumtobel) Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Products Offered

10.4.5 Thorn Lighting (Zumtobel) Recent Developments

10.5 Kenall (Legrand)

10.5.1 Kenall (Legrand) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Kenall (Legrand) Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Kenall (Legrand) Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Kenall (Legrand) Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Products Offered

10.5.5 Kenall (Legrand) Recent Developments

10.6 Schreder

10.6.1 Schreder Corporation Information

10.6.2 Schreder Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Schreder Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Schreder Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Products Offered

10.6.5 Schreder Recent Developments

10.7 LEDiL

10.7.1 LEDiL Corporation Information

10.7.2 LEDiL Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 LEDiL Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 LEDiL Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Products Offered

10.7.5 LEDiL Recent Developments

10.8 AEC Illuminazione

10.8.1 AEC Illuminazione Corporation Information

10.8.2 AEC Illuminazione Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 AEC Illuminazione Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 AEC Illuminazione Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Products Offered

10.8.5 AEC Illuminazione Recent Developments

10.9 Cree

10.9.1 Cree Corporation Information

10.9.2 Cree Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Cree Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Cree Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Products Offered

10.9.5 Cree Recent Developments

10.10 Holophane (Acuity Brands)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Holophane (Acuity Brands) Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Holophane (Acuity Brands) Recent Developments

10.11 Aeon Lighting Technology

10.11.1 Aeon Lighting Technology Corporation Information

10.11.2 Aeon Lighting Technology Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Aeon Lighting Technology Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Aeon Lighting Technology Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Products Offered

10.11.5 Aeon Lighting Technology Recent Developments

10.12 Niteko

10.12.1 Niteko Corporation Information

10.12.2 Niteko Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Niteko Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Niteko Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Products Offered

10.12.5 Niteko Recent Developments 11 Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Industry Trends

11.4.2 Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Market Drivers

11.4.3 Tunnel and Underpass Lighting Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

