The report titled Global Collaborative Robots Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Collaborative Robots market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Collaborative Robots market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Collaborative Robots market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Collaborative Robots market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Collaborative Robots report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Collaborative Robots report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Collaborative Robots market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Collaborative Robots market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Collaborative Robots market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Collaborative Robots market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Collaborative Robots market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Universal Robots, Techman Robot, FANUC, KUKA, Doosan Robotics, AUBO Robotics, ABB, YASKAWA, Precise Automation, Automata, Productive Robotics, Kawasaki
Market Segmentation by Product: Upto 5kg
5~10 kg
Above 10kg
Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive
Electronics
Metal and Machining
Plastic and Polymers
Food and Beverages
Others
The Collaborative Robots Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Collaborative Robots market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Collaborative Robots market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Collaborative Robots market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Collaborative Robots industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Collaborative Robots market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Collaborative Robots market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Collaborative Robots market?
Table of Contents:
1 Collaborative Robots Market Overview
1.1 Collaborative Robots Product Scope
1.2 Collaborative Robots Segment by Payload
1.2.1 Global Collaborative Robots Sales by Payload (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Upto 5kg
1.2.3 5~10 kg
1.2.4 Above 10kg
1.3 Collaborative Robots Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Collaborative Robots Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Electronics
1.3.4 Metal and Machining
1.3.5 Plastic and Polymers
1.3.6 Food and Beverages
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Collaborative Robots Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Collaborative Robots Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Collaborative Robots Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Collaborative Robots Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Collaborative Robots Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Collaborative Robots Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Collaborative Robots Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Collaborative Robots Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Collaborative Robots Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Collaborative Robots Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Collaborative Robots Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Collaborative Robots Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Collaborative Robots Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Collaborative Robots Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Collaborative Robots Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Collaborative Robots Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Collaborative Robots Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Collaborative Robots Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Collaborative Robots Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Collaborative Robots Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Collaborative Robots Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Collaborative Robots as of 2019)
3.4 Global Collaborative Robots Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Collaborative Robots Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Collaborative Robots Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Collaborative Robots Market Size by Payload
4.1 Global Collaborative Robots Historic Market Review by Payload (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Payload (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Collaborative Robots Revenue Market Share by Payload (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Collaborative Robots Price by Payload (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Collaborative Robots Market Estimates and Forecasts by Payload (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Collaborative Robots Sales Forecast by Payload (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Collaborative Robots Revenue Forecast by Payload (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Collaborative Robots Price Forecast by Payload (2021-2026)
5 Global Collaborative Robots Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Collaborative Robots Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Collaborative Robots Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Collaborative Robots Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Collaborative Robots Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Collaborative Robots Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Collaborative Robots Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Collaborative Robots Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Collaborative Robots Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Payload (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Collaborative Robots Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Payload (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Collaborative Robots Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Payload (2015-2020)
8.3 China Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Collaborative Robots Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Payload (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Collaborative Robots Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Payload (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Collaborative Robots Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Payload (2015-2020)
11.3 India Collaborative Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Collaborative Robots Business
12.1 Universal Robots
12.1.1 Universal Robots Corporation Information
12.1.2 Universal Robots Business Overview
12.1.3 Universal Robots Collaborative Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Universal Robots Collaborative Robots Products Offered
12.1.5 Universal Robots Recent Development
12.2 Techman Robot
12.2.1 Techman Robot Corporation Information
12.2.2 Techman Robot Business Overview
12.2.3 Techman Robot Collaborative Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Techman Robot Collaborative Robots Products Offered
12.2.5 Techman Robot Recent Development
12.3 FANUC
12.3.1 FANUC Corporation Information
12.3.2 FANUC Business Overview
12.3.3 FANUC Collaborative Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 FANUC Collaborative Robots Products Offered
12.3.5 FANUC Recent Development
12.4 KUKA
12.4.1 KUKA Corporation Information
12.4.2 KUKA Business Overview
12.4.3 KUKA Collaborative Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 KUKA Collaborative Robots Products Offered
12.4.5 KUKA Recent Development
12.5 Doosan Robotics
12.5.1 Doosan Robotics Corporation Information
12.5.2 Doosan Robotics Business Overview
12.5.3 Doosan Robotics Collaborative Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Doosan Robotics Collaborative Robots Products Offered
12.5.5 Doosan Robotics Recent Development
12.6 AUBO Robotics
12.6.1 AUBO Robotics Corporation Information
12.6.2 AUBO Robotics Business Overview
12.6.3 AUBO Robotics Collaborative Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 AUBO Robotics Collaborative Robots Products Offered
12.6.5 AUBO Robotics Recent Development
12.7 ABB
12.7.1 ABB Corporation Information
12.7.2 ABB Business Overview
12.7.3 ABB Collaborative Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 ABB Collaborative Robots Products Offered
12.7.5 ABB Recent Development
12.8 YASKAWA
12.8.1 YASKAWA Corporation Information
12.8.2 YASKAWA Business Overview
12.8.3 YASKAWA Collaborative Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 YASKAWA Collaborative Robots Products Offered
12.8.5 YASKAWA Recent Development
12.9 Precise Automation
12.9.1 Precise Automation Corporation Information
12.9.2 Precise Automation Business Overview
12.9.3 Precise Automation Collaborative Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Precise Automation Collaborative Robots Products Offered
12.9.5 Precise Automation Recent Development
12.10 Automata
12.10.1 Automata Corporation Information
12.10.2 Automata Business Overview
12.10.3 Automata Collaborative Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Automata Collaborative Robots Products Offered
12.10.5 Automata Recent Development
12.11 Productive Robotics
12.11.1 Productive Robotics Corporation Information
12.11.2 Productive Robotics Business Overview
12.11.3 Productive Robotics Collaborative Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Productive Robotics Collaborative Robots Products Offered
12.11.5 Productive Robotics Recent Development
12.12 Kawasaki
12.12.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information
12.12.2 Kawasaki Business Overview
12.12.3 Kawasaki Collaborative Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Kawasaki Collaborative Robots Products Offered
12.12.5 Kawasaki Recent Development
13 Collaborative Robots Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Collaborative Robots Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Collaborative Robots
13.4 Collaborative Robots Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Collaborative Robots Distributors List
14.3 Collaborative Robots Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Collaborative Robots Market Trends
15.2 Collaborative Robots Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Collaborative Robots Market Challenges
15.4 Collaborative Robots Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
