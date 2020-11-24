According to Publisher, the Global Aramid Honeycomb Core Materials Market is accounted for $190.95 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $472.77 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are superior performance properties of aramid honeycomb core materials and rising demand from the transportation sector. However, the decrease in the number of aircraft deliveries is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Aramid honeycomb core materials are lightweight, high strength, nonmetallic materials manufactured from aramid fibre paper with the typical hexangular cell shape. After the honeycomb is formed, it is coated with a heat resistant phenolic resin to increase its strength and thermal properties.

To get sample Copy of the report, along with the TOC, Statistics, and Tables please visit @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00031996

By application, the exterior segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the superior attributes of aramid honeycomb core materials which are suitable for exterior applications. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the high demand from aerospace & defence and marine industries.

Some of the key players in Aramid Honeycomb Core Materials Market include The Gill Corporation, Aramicore Composites Co Ltd, Hexcel Corporation, Argosy International Inc, Honeylite, Toray Industries Inc, Sch?tz GmbH & Co KGaA, Corex Honeycomb, Advanced Honey Technologies, Showa Aircraft Industry Co Ltd, Euro-Composites S.A., Plascore Inc, ACP Composites Inc, Tasuns Composite Technology Co Ltd, and Huvis.

Aramid Types Covered:

– Para-Aramid

– Meta-Aramid

Products Covered:

– Nomex

– Other Products

Transportation Types Covered:

– Railways

– Roadways

– Waterways

– Airways

Types Covered:

– Industrial Level

– Commercial Level

– Aerospace Level

Applications Covered:

– Exterior

– Interior

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00031996

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

– Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

– Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client’s interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)

– Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Continue…

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.