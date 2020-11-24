According to Publisher, the Global Ventilation Fans Market is accounted for $2.47 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $5.17 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing ventilation applications in the household sector and rise in concentrated levels of indoor pollution. However, the availability of the natural ventilation system is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Ventilation fans are used for circulating the air in the buildings by using a blower or fan to control the flow of air. These fans are mechanically designed for the supply of the air in ducts and direct air transportation or air exhaust from the buildings.

By type, the axial fans segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as they require less power to run and can move a high volume of air. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period because the builders in this region strictly abide by the standards which are related to quality, comfort, and energy efficiency.

Some of the key players in Ventilation Fans Market include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Delta Electronics, Greenwood Airvac, Polypipe Ventilation, Nortek Inc, Vent-Axia, Airflow Developments Ltd, Systemair AB, Titon plc, Zehnderd, Weihe, Nedfon, Broan-NuTone, and Suncourt.

Deployments Covered:

– Window-Mounted

– Ceiling-Mounted

– Wall-Mounted

Materials Covered:

– Metal

– Plastic

Types Covered:

– Centrifugal Fans

– Axial Fans

– Domestic Exhaust Fans

– Range Hood Fans

– Cross Flow Fans

– Power Roof Fans

Applications Covered:

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

