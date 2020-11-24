According to Publisher, the Global 3D Motion Capture System Market is accounted for $133.74 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $384.18 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing demand for high-quality 3D animations, the introduction of 3D gaming consoles, and increasing adoption of cloud-based platforms. However, the need for specific hardware and software for data processing is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

3D motion capture systems are used to obtain a high level of animation in the entertainment sector such as films & games. The main objective of the 3D motion capture is to record the movement of the subject and it generally does not focus on the visual attributes of the subject. Then this 3D motion recording is mapped on a 3D model so that the model performs the same action than that of the subject.

By technology, the non-optical systems segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as they are relatively inexpensive and can provide real-time data output with immediate feedback. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the presence of major vendors along with the growing computer games industry.

Some of the key players in 3D Motion Capture System Market include Northern Digital (NDI), Motion Analysis, Noitom, Vicon Motion System, Optitrack, Metria Innovation, Phoenix Technologies, Motion Workshop, Motus Digital, Xsens Technologies, Dari Motion, Codamotion, Rokoko Electronics, Simi Reality Motion Systems, Noraxon, Phasespace, Qualiysis, Ar Tracking, STT Systems, and Nansense.

Components Covered:

– Hardware

– Software

– Services

Technologies Covered:

– Optical Systems

– Non-Optical Systems

Applications Covered:

– Biomechanical Research and Medical

– Media and Entertainment

– Education

– Engineering & Design and Industrial Applications

– Other Applications

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

– Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

– Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client’s interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)

– Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

