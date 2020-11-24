According to Publisher, the Global Automatic Bending Machine Market is accounted for $1.90 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $3.14 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing demand for high precision bending machines and advancements in robotics. However, the lack of qualified operators and maintenance technicians is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

A bending machine is used to assemble a bend on a workpiece. The automatic bending machines are used to load and unload workpieces that need to be bent. The automatic loading and unloading is advantageous and is of great help when the workpiece is enormous and has a complex shape.

By end-user, the automotive segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as the industry has witnessed a significant growth rate in the recent years and a decrease in production cycle time is really important for automotive manufacturing. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the growth of small and medium enterprises, along with the growing economies in the region.

Some of the key players in Automatic Bending Machine Market include Bystronic, Trumpf, Amada, Transfluid, Danobatgroup, Wafios, Prima Industries, Universal Tool & Engineering, Euromac, Kersten, Soco Machinery, and Shuz Tung Machinery Industrial.

Types Covered:

– Semi-Automatic

– Automatic

Technologies Covered:

– Pneumatic

– Electric

– Induction

– Hydraulic

– Mechanical

Applications Covered:

– Metal Sheet/Metal Plate

– Bar

– Tube/Pipe

– Conductor

– Cable

End Users Covered:

– Building and Construction

– Aerospace

– Automotive

– Mining

– Shipbuilding

– Precision Engineering

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

