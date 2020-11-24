According to Publisher, the Global Compound Semiconductor Market is accounted for $30.11 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $56.98 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing use of compound semiconductors, increasing implementation of GaN and SiC, and advancements in wireless technologies. However, the high fabrication cost is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Compound semiconductor materials are naturally occurring and can be formed by combining elements from two different groups in the periodic table. Various deposition technologies are used for their synthesis. They possess unique properties such as high operational temperatures, superior frequency, and high bandgap. These properties make them distinct from materials and offer several advantages in industrial applications.

To get sample Copy of the report, along with the TOC, Statistics, and Tables please visit @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00031986

By product, the power electronics segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the increasing demand for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) as well as plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the growing demand for compound semiconductors in various end-use industries.

Some of the key players in Compound Semiconductor Market include Qualcomm, Mitsubishi Electric, Samsung Electronics, Microchip, NXP, Analog Devices, Renesas Electronics, Visic Technologies, Skyworks, Infineon, Nichia, Lumentum, STMicroelectronics, Rohm, Macom, GaN Systems, Neophotonics, Broadcom, Cree, and ON Semiconductor.

Products Covered:

– Radio Frequency (RF) Devices

– Optoelectronic Semiconductor Devices

– Power Electronics

– Integrated Circuits (ICs)

Deposition Technologies Covered:

– Hydride Vapour Phase Epitaxy (HVPE)

– Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)

– Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE)

– Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD)

– Liquid Phase Epitaxy (LPE)

– Ammonothermal

– Metal-Organic Chemical Vapour Deposition (MOCVD)

Material Types Covered:

– III-V Compound Semiconductors

– II-VI Compound Semiconductors

– Sapphire

– IV-IV Compound Semiconductors

– Other Material Types

Applications Covered:

– Commercial

– General Lighting

– Military, Defense, and Aerospace

– Datacom

– Healthcare

– Automotive

– Consumer Electronics/ Display Devices

– IT & Telecom

– Industrial and Energy & Power

– Other Applications

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00031986

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

– Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

– Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client’s interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)

– Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Continue…

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.