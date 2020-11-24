According to Publisher, the Global AI-Powered Storage Market is accounted for $10.40 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $62.39 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are the rising adoption of cloud-based services, increasing adoption of data analytics, and enormous growth in data volumes. However, lack of data security in cloud and server-based services is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

AI-powered storage is data storage that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to actively manage and respond to its environment on-premises and in the cloud, enabling resources to be suitably available, optimised and cost-effective.

By storage system, the storage area network (SAN) segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to their decreasing implementation costs and their ability to contribute to the virtualization of data centres. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the fact that the market for connected devices is booming in this region, thereby generating a huge volume of digital data.

Some of the key players in AI-Powered Storage Market include Cisco, Intel Corporation, Dell Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, Lenovo, IBM, Hitachi, NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Micron Technology, Pure Storage, Netapp, Flextronics International, Datadirect Network, Tintri, Western Digital, Seagate Technology PLC, and Fujitsu.

Storage Systems Covered:

– Storage Area Network (SAN)

– Direct-Attached Storage Systems (DAS)

– Network-Attached Storage Systems (NAS)

Offerings Covered:

– Software

– Hardware

Storage Architectures Covered:

– Block Storage

– File and Object-Based Storage

End Users Covered:

– Telecom Companies

– Government Bodies

– Cloud Service Providers (CSP)

– Enterprises

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

