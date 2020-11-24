According to Publisher, the Global Smart Badge Market is accounted for $19.20 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $47.21 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing demand for wearable access control devices, the rising popularity of smart badges with contactless interfaces, and the growing use of smart badges in the healthcare sector. However, the proliferation of digital identity is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Smart badges are electronic gadgets that allow users to exchange information using wireless technology. They are also used to verify a person’s identity, to admit the cardholder to a facility. They can be used in monitoring purposes by collecting the live location of guests in an event or collecting other types of data.

By communication, the contactless badges segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to its ability to facilitate quick transactions and secured access to physical and logical areas. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the growing implementation of smart cards in healthcare and event & entertainment sectors.

Some of the key players in Smart Badge Market include Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, Thales Group (Gemalto), Beam, Proxfinity, Cardlogix Corporation, Assa Abloy AB (HID Global Corporation), Brady Worldwide Inc, Squarofumi, Global Net Solutions (GNS), Watchdata Technologies, Blendology, Idemia, Identita, AIOI-Systems Co Ltd, Identiv Inc, and Evolis.

Types Covered:

– Smart Badges Without Display

– Smart Badges With Display

Communications Covered:

– Contactless Badges

– Contact Badges

Applications Covered:

– Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

– Corporate

– Retail and E-Commerce

– Government

– Healthcare

– Transportation & Hospitality

– Event and Entertainment

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

– Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

– Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client’s interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)

– Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Continue…

