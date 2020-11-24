According to Publisher, the Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market is accounted for $6.37 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $15.67 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are demand for micro-electro-mechanical systems, growth in the semiconductor industry, and growing demand for tablets and smartphones. However, the emission of hazardous chemicals and gases during the wafer cleaning process is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Wafer cleaning equipment is used for the removal of particles or impurities from the semiconductor surface without changing the quality of the surface. The performance of the device and its reliability are affected significantly due to the existence of contaminants and particulate impurities on the wafers of the device surface. The cleaning is required to improve the performance of the semiconductors by removing the residues.

By equipment, the batch spray cleaning system segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to its ability to process multiple wafers at one go, which saves time as well as the cost of cleaning. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the countries like Japan and South Korea are the leading manufacturers of electronic devices.

Some of the key players in Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market include Semtek Corporation, Screen Holdings Co Ltd, Toho Technology, Applied Materials, Modutek Corporation, Naura Akrion, Cleaning Technologies Group, Veeco Instruments Inc, Tokyo Electron Limited, Ultron Systems, LAM Research, Schmid Group, PVA Tepla AG, Semes Co Ltd, Entegris Inc, and Shibaura Mechatronics Corporation.

Wafer Sizes Covered:

– 200mm-300mm

– 100mm-200mm

– ?150 mm

Types Covered:

– Megasonic Cleaning

– Rotary Wafer Etching System

– Quartz Tube Cleaning Stations

– Vacuum Metal Etcher

– Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Vapour Dryer

Operation Modes Covered:

– Manual

– Automatic

– Semi-Automatic

Equipment Covered:

– Single Wafer Cryogenic System

– Single Wafer Spray System

– Scrubber

– Batch Spray Cleaning System

– Batch Immersion Cleaning System

Impurities Covered:

– Chemical Impurities

– Metallic Impurities

– Particle Impurities

Technologies Covered:

– Wet Chemical Cleaning Process

– Cryogenic Aerosols Super-Critical Fluid Cleaning Process

– Vapour Dry Cleaning Process

– Aqueous Cleaning Process

– Emerging Technologies

Applications Covered:

– Radio-Frequency (RF) Device

– Smartphones & Tablets

– Interposer

– Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)

– Center for Integrated Systems (CIS)

– Memory Devices

– Logic

– Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

– Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

– Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client’s interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)

– Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

