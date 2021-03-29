Global pruritus drug market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing research and development expenses and high demand of novel therapies are some factors fueling the market growth.
Pruritus Drug market research report encompasses a far-reaching research on the current conditions of the pharmaceutical industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. By taking into account strategic profiling of key players in the pharmaceutical industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and their strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions, the report helps businesses improve their strategies to sell goods and services. Hence, the Pruritus Drug report brings into focus, the more important aspects of the market or pharmaceutical industry.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pruritus drug market are Cara Therapeutics, Enteris BioPharma, NeRRe Therapeutics, Menlo Therapeutics, XBiotech, Ipsen Pharma, Novus Therapeutics, Inc, AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION, RDD Pharma, Ltd, Pfizer Inc and others.Competitive Analysis:Global pruritus drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.
Increase special designation from the regulatory authorities is boosting the market growth
High specific demand of novel treatment is accelerating the market growth
Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is enhancing the market growth
Patent expiration of branded drugs and introduction of generic version is hindering the market growth
Lack of trained personnel and stringent safety regulations is hampering the market growth
Segmentation: Global Pruritus Drug Market
By Indication
Chronic Kidney Disease associated Pruritus
Chronic Liver Disease associated Pruritus
Atopic Dermatitis Associated Pruritus
Others
By Drugs
Corticosteroids
Antihistamines
Counterirritants
Others
By Routes of Administration
Injectable
Topical
Oral
By End Users
Hospitals
Homecare
Specialty Clinics
Others
By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Retailers
Others
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
