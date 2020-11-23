The Global Corporate Wellness Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Compsych, Wellness Corporate Solutions, Optum, Inc., Virgin Pulse, Quest Diagnostics, EXOS, Privia Health, Central Corporate Wellness , Sodexo, Vitality Group, Truworth Wellness, Fitlinxx

Corporate wellness solutions refer to workplace health promotion activity designed to support healthy behavior in the workplace aiming at the improvement of employee well-being. It includes healthy eating promotion, stress management, exercise, and others. Market players are focusing on developing advanced corporate wellness solutions. For instance recently in 2018, Wellness Corporate Solutions launches an upgraded employee wellness portal named Well Connect Plus. In addition, increasing demand for corporate wellness solutions from medium-sized organizations, emerging countries, and growth in the private sector expected to drive the demand for corporate wellness solutions over the forecasted period.

Corporate Wellness Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Study by Service (Health Risk Assessment, Fitness, Smoking Cessation, Health Screening, Nutrition & Weight Management, Stress Management, Others), Category (Fitness & Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists), End User (Small-scale Organizations, Medium-scale Organizations, Large-scale Organizations)

Market Trends:

Emphasizing On Integration of Wearable Technology, Gamification Programs, and Mobile Applications in Corporate Wellness Solutions

Emergence of onsite corporate wellness programs

Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of Employees in the Private Sector

Rising Awareness Regarding Employee Health & Well-Being

Increasing Demand for Corporate Wellness Solutions from Medium-Scale Organizations

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

