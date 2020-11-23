The Global Luxury Hotel Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Marriott International Inc., Wyndham Destinations, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Corporation, Kerzner International Resort Inc., Radisson Hotel Group, Accor Hotel , Four Seasons Holdings Inc. , Intercontinental Hotels Group, Taj Hotels , ITC Hotels Limited, The Indian Hotel Companies Limited

Luxury Hotels refers to hotels which provides customer with luxurious accommodation experience. It provides with better hospitality with consistent superior quality of uniqueness and exclusivity.The market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to increasing purchasing power of consumers and rising number of international as well as domestic tourists on business or leisure trips.

Star Hotel & Casino in Sydney offers complete guest control for their 174 luxury suites. The suites are integrated with a Control4 system that enables customers to control the television, music system, room temperature, blinds, and lights wirelessly through tablet/mobile applications. The system also incorporates light sensors that help save energy by switching lights off after 30 minutes of the room being unoccupied.

The Gateway Canyon Resort in Colorado has installed an automation system by Crestron Electronics, Inc. for controlling and monitoring electrical fittings and electronics of its rooms. Kapari, a luxury hotel in Santorini Island, has installed an automated control system by AMX LLC in each room to enable high-tech room control for their guests.

Luxury Hotel Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Study by Type (Business Hotels, Airport Hotels, Holiday Hotels, Resort & Spas, Other (Suite Hotel, Service apartments, Casino hotels, conference and convention centers)), Application (Room, Food & Beverage, Spas, Others (Amenities, pool facilities, Welcome and Leaving gifts, Fancy transfer services))

Market Trends:

Inclination towards Luxurious Hotels among Consumers in Developing Countries

Rise in Preference for Leisure Travel

Improved Lifestyle Due To Standard Of Living

Market Drivers:

Growing Tour & Travel and Corporate Industries across Various Regions

Increasing Demand for Luxury Hotels for Corporate Events and Corporate Stays

Advent to New Location

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Significant Facets concerning the Report:

– Luxury Hotel Market Summary

-Fiscal Effect on Economy

-Luxury Hotel Market Competition

-Luxury Hotel Market Analysis by Application

-Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy

-Distributors/Traders, Marketing Strategy Analysis

-Facets, Market Effect, Diagnosis

-Market Forecast

-The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Luxury Hotel Market have also been included in the study.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Luxury Hotel Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Luxury Hotel market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Luxury Hotel Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Luxury Hotel

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Luxury Hotel Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Luxury Hotel market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Luxury Hotel Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

Who are the top 20 players operating in the Global Luxury Hotel market?

market? What covers the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Luxury Hotel industry?

industry? What are the growth trends in the market at the segmental and overall market levels?

Which are the untapped emerging regions in the Luxury Hotel market?

market? What are the recent application areas in the market?

