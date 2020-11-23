The Global Digital Spending in Hospitality Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Accenture PLC, Capgemini, IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Zendesk, Inc., Cognizant, SAS Institute Inc.

The global digital outsourcing opportunity for service providers in the Travel & Hospitality industry will be set at USD 1.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to USD 4 billion at 20% CAGR by 2022. The industry continues to see large investments in connected travel experiences for customers through initiatives such as new-age design and data-driven personalization supported by AI and ML. Large global travel and hotel companies are building multi-faceted partner ecosystems to offer, design, and offer wonderful experiences to their customers. Digital spending in the hospitality industry includes spending by businesses to improve user experience. Digitization is achieved through various channels such as the web, social media, digital marketing, gamification, and mobility. The introduction of various technological solutions helps to improve the digital experience of the user according to expectations and requirements. Digital editions in the hotel industry play a crucial role in retaining old customers and attracting new customers in order to expand the customer base in the hotel industry. Digital spending in the hospitality industry spans different phases of the customer lifecycle, from awareness-raising, engagement, purchase, and relationship to support services. These phases require different solutions, depending on the requirements of this particular phase and specific to the hotel industry.

The companies are now exploring the market by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new developments in existing products, and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are also exploring new geographies and industries through expansions and acquisitions so as to avail a competitive advantage through combined synergies.

Digital Spending in Hospitality Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Study by Application (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Components (Software, Services), Nature of Business (Business to Business (B2B), Business to Customer (B2C), Business to Business to Customer (B2B2C)), Features (Social Media, Gamification, Digital Marketing, Mobility), Device Used (Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Others)

Market Trends:

Increasing Customer Expectations In Terms Of User Experience

The Trend of Using Cloud-Based Software Is Popular and Preferred Mostly

Rapid Response to Queries and Faster Support Facilities Demanded By Customers

Market Drivers:

Growing Need for Consistent Customer Experience

Rising Digital Awareness and High Spending On the Luxury Products

Increasing Participation of People in Social Media Globally

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digital Spending in Hospitality Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Digital Spending in Hospitality market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Digital Spending in Hospitality Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Digital Spending in Hospitality

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Digital Spending in Hospitality Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Digital Spending in Hospitality market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Digital Spending in Hospitality Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

