Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Nanostring Technologies, Intomics, Pfizer Inc., Eagle Genomics Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Novartis AG, Qiagen NV, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Precision Medicine is refer to customization of medical treatment by genetic understanding of the patients. It is use to analyze cause of disease at molecular level. New technologies in precision medicine market like genome sequencing, targeted sequencing and continuous research and development owing to increasing number of cancer and rare diseases growing the market. In addition development in personalized treatment, cost- effective therapies are projected to drive the sales potentially over forecast period.

Number of players are present in market hence market is fragmented. But growing research and development, new product launches, clinical trials, increasing ageing population, government initiatives for private companies are expected to grow market potentially over the forecast period.

Study by Type (Consumables, Instruments, Services, Others), Application (Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Others), End User (Diagnostic Tool companies, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Clinical Laboratories, Healthcare, IT/Big Data Companies), Technology (Genomics, Transcriptomics, Epigenomics), Sequencing (Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Sequencing by Ligation, Pyrosequencing, Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing, Chain Termination Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing)

Growing cost-effective genomic and molecular biology testing techniques

Growing incidence of cancer and rare diseases

Increasing Use of Big Data in Healthcare

Rising Demand of Personalized Treatment

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

