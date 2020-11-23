Gantry robots are also known as Cartesian or linear robots. They consist of a manipulator mounted onto an overhead system that enables movement across a horizontal plane. Gantry robots are usually employed to perform pick and place jobs. However, these are also popular in welding and other applications. The Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative market for the vendors during the forecast period owing to the increasing trend of automation and industrialization in the region.

Key players:

1. Bosch Rexroth AG

2. Cimcorp Oy

3. Gudel Group AG

4. IAI America, Inc.

5. Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

6. Macron Dynamics Inc.

7. Nordson Corporation

8. Omron Corporation

9. Sage Automation Inc.

10. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

The gantry robot market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the increasing popularity of pre-assembled and pre-programmed gantry and cartesian systems. Enhanced programming and communication interfaces have further propelled the growth of the gantry robot market. However, limited acceptance of cartesian and gantry systems in developing countries may impede the growth of the gantry robot market. On the other hand, growing demand for medium- and large-sized gantry robots for industrial applications is likely to create significant opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

The “Global Gantry Robot Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of gantry robot market with detailed market segmentation by number of axes, payload, application, and geography. The global gantry robot market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading gantry robot market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global gantry robot market is segmented on the basis of number of axes, payload, and application. Based on number of axes, the market is segmented as one, two, three, and four. On the basis of the payload, the market is segmented as less than 50 Kg, 51-350 Kg, and more than 350 Kg. The market on the basis of the application, is classified as welding and soldering, assembling and disassembling, handling, dispensing, processing, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting gantry robot market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the gantry robot market in these regions.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Chapter 1: Gantry Robot Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Gantry Robot Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6: Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Gantry Robot Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Global Gantry Robot Market Forecast to 2027

