The automated pest monitoring systems are the real-time systems which enable farmers to remotely monitor insects and pests present in the agriculture land. The automated pest monitoring system alerts the farmers in the event of a large number of insects and pests which may need insecticide spraying. This supports growers to enhance the usage of insecticides and produce healthier crops.

Key players:

1. Anticimex International AB

2. Biz4Intellia Inc.

3. EMNIFY GMBH

4. Pest Pulse Limited

5. Postscape LLC

6. Russell IPM Ltd

7. SemiosBio Technologies Inc.

8. SnapTrap

9. TRAPVIEW

10. Turner Pest Control

Some of the major drivers boosting the growth of automated pest monitoring system market are the rising adoption of advanced technology in the agriculture sector and growing empahsis on reducing manual intervention in fields. However, the growing threat from alternative pest control techniques is expected to pose a challenge to market players operating in the automated pest monitoring system market.

The global automated pest monitoring system market is segmented on the basis of offering, farm size, and end-user. Based on offering, the automated pest monitoring system market is segmented as solution and service. On the basis of farm size, the market is segmented as large-scale farm and small-scale farm. Further, based on end-user, the automated pest monitoring system market is segmented as agricultural, forestry, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automated pest monitoring system market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automated pest monitoring system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Chapter 1: Automated Pest Monitoring System Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Automated Pest Monitoring System Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6: Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Automated Pest Monitoring System Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Global Automated Pest Monitoring System Market Forecast to 2027