Face masks are broadly classified into traditional rinse-off masks and sheet masks. Sheet masks comprise a cotton sheet containing concentrated cosmetic APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients). The use of sheet mask prevents evaporation of active ingredients by providing more moisture due to its water holding capacity. Sheet masks act as incubators ad cooling agents, owing to their functional design. Sheet masks offer soothing effects and contain moisturizing properties, which help replenishing dehydrated skin.

Key players:

BioRepublicSkinCare

ES Cosmetics

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Innisfree Corporation

Kracie Holdings Ltd.

L’Or?al

Lancome Paris

Sephora Inc.

The Face Shop and Tonymoly Co Ltd.

The global sheet face mask market was valued at $2.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $2.9 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The sheet face mask market exhibits an incremental revenue opportunity of $0.7 billion from 2019 to 2026 .

The factors driving the global demand for the sheet face mask market include rise in economic growth, surge in consumer preferences toward innovative cosmetic products, and changing buying behaviors of consumers. This has resulted into active focus of local manufactures in Asia and Latin America toward product development and commercialization. Asia is the largest producer as well as consumer of sheet masks in the world, owing to several benefits of sheets over traditional face masks, such as ease of application, short turnaround time, economic pricing. Consumers based in North American countries such as the U.S. and Canada are more focused toward personalized cosmetic products and are expecting same offerings from sheet face mask manufacturers. To cater to the changing demands, producers are required to invest into innovative active ingredients and product packaging. Changing trends of facial care routines based on skin type and life style is expected to drive the overall growth of the sheet face mask market in the future.

The sheet face mask market is segmented on the basis of product type, price point, distribution channel, and region. By product type, it is categorized into cotton/microfiber sheet, hydrogel sheet, knit sheet, bio-cellulose sheet, and others. By price point, it is divided into mass and premium. By distribution channel, it is categorized into retail pharmacies, convenience stores, E-commerce, and supermarkets/hypermarkets. Regionwise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa).

