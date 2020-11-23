“

The report titled Global Hook and Loop Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hook and Loop market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hook and Loop market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hook and Loop market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hook and Loop market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hook and Loop report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hook and Loop report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hook and Loop market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hook and Loop market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hook and Loop market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hook and Loop market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hook and Loop market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Velcro, 3M, APLIX, Kuraray Group, YKK, Paiho, Jianli, Heyi, Binder, Shingyi, Lovetex, Essentra Components, HALCO, Krahnen&Gobbers, Dunlap, DirecTex, Jieji, Tesa

Market Segmentation by Product: Nylon Hook & Loop

Polyester Hook & Loop

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Footwear & Apparel

Transportation

Industrial Manufacturing

Medical

Other



The Hook and Loop Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hook and Loop market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hook and Loop market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hook and Loop market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hook and Loop industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hook and Loop market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hook and Loop market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hook and Loop market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hook and Loop Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Hook and Loop Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Nylon Hook & Loop

1.2.3 Polyester Hook & Loop

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hook and Loop Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Footwear & Apparel

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Industrial Manufacturing

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hook and Loop Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Hook and Loop Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Hook and Loop Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Hook and Loop Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Hook and Loop, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Hook and Loop Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Hook and Loop Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.3.3.1 Hook and Loop Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.3.3.2 Manufacturers Hook and Loop Product Offered

2.3.3.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Hook and Loop Market

2.4 Key Trends for Hook and Loop Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Hook and Loop Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Hook and Loop Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Hook and Loop Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Hook and Loop Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Hook and Loop Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Hook and Loop Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Hook and Loop Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Hook and Loop Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

3.2.3 Global Top Hook and Loop Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hook and Loop Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Hook and Loop Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Hook and Loop Production by Regions

4.1 Global Hook and Loop Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Hook and Loop Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Hook and Loop Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Hook and Loop Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Hook and Loop Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Hook and Loop Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Hook and Loop Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Hook and Loop Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Hook and Loop Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 Japan

4.4.1 Japan Hook and Loop Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 Japan Hook and Loop Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in Japan

4.4.4 Japan Hook and Loop Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 China

4.5.1 China Hook and Loop Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 China Hook and Loop Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in China

4.5.4 China Hook and Loop Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia

4.6.1 Southeast Asia Hook and Loop Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 Southeast Asia Hook and Loop Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in Southeast Asia

4.6.4 Southeast Asia Hook and Loop Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Hook and Loop Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Hook and Loop Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Hook and Loop Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Hook and Loop Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Hook and Loop Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Hook and Loop Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Hook and Loop Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Hook and Loop Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Hook and Loop Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Hook and Loop Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Hook and Loop Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Hook and Loop Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Hook and Loop Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America Hook and Loop Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Latin America Hook and Loop Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Hook and Loop Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Hook and Loop Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Hook and Loop Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Hook and Loop Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Hook and Loop Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Hook and Loop Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Hook and Loop Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Hook and Loop Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Hook and Loop Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Hook and Loop Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Hook and Loop Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Hook and Loop Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Hook and Loop Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Velcro

8.1.1 Velcro Corporation Information

8.1.2 Velcro Overview

8.1.3 Velcro Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Velcro Product Description

8.1.5 Velcro Related Developments

8.2 3M

8.2.1 3M Corporation Information

8.2.2 3M Overview

8.2.3 3M Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 3M Product Description

8.2.5 3M Related Developments

8.3 APLIX

8.3.1 APLIX Corporation Information

8.3.2 APLIX Overview

8.3.3 APLIX Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 APLIX Product Description

8.3.5 APLIX Related Developments

8.4 Kuraray Group

8.4.1 Kuraray Group Corporation Information

8.4.2 Kuraray Group Overview

8.4.3 Kuraray Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Kuraray Group Product Description

8.4.5 Kuraray Group Related Developments

8.5 YKK

8.5.1 YKK Corporation Information

8.5.2 YKK Overview

8.5.3 YKK Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 YKK Product Description

8.5.5 YKK Related Developments

8.6 Paiho

8.6.1 Paiho Corporation Information

8.6.2 Paiho Overview

8.6.3 Paiho Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Paiho Product Description

8.6.5 Paiho Related Developments

8.7 Jianli

8.7.1 Jianli Corporation Information

8.7.2 Jianli Overview

8.7.3 Jianli Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Jianli Product Description

8.7.5 Jianli Related Developments

8.8 Heyi

8.8.1 Heyi Corporation Information

8.8.2 Heyi Overview

8.8.3 Heyi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Heyi Product Description

8.8.5 Heyi Related Developments

8.9 Binder

8.9.1 Binder Corporation Information

8.9.2 Binder Overview

8.9.3 Binder Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Binder Product Description

8.9.5 Binder Related Developments

8.10 Shingyi

8.10.1 Shingyi Corporation Information

8.10.2 Shingyi Overview

8.10.3 Shingyi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Shingyi Product Description

8.10.5 Shingyi Related Developments

8.11 Lovetex

8.11.1 Lovetex Corporation Information

8.11.2 Lovetex Overview

8.11.3 Lovetex Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Lovetex Product Description

8.11.5 Lovetex Related Developments

8.12 Essentra Components

8.12.1 Essentra Components Corporation Information

8.12.2 Essentra Components Overview

8.12.3 Essentra Components Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Essentra Components Product Description

8.12.5 Essentra Components Related Developments

8.13 HALCO

8.13.1 HALCO Corporation Information

8.13.2 HALCO Overview

8.13.3 HALCO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 HALCO Product Description

8.13.5 HALCO Related Developments

8.14 Krahnen&Gobbers

8.14.1 Krahnen&Gobbers Corporation Information

8.14.2 Krahnen&Gobbers Overview

8.14.3 Krahnen&Gobbers Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Krahnen&Gobbers Product Description

8.14.5 Krahnen&Gobbers Related Developments

8.15 Dunlap

8.15.1 Dunlap Corporation Information

8.15.2 Dunlap Overview

8.15.3 Dunlap Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Dunlap Product Description

8.15.5 Dunlap Related Developments

8.16 DirecTex

8.16.1 DirecTex Corporation Information

8.16.2 DirecTex Overview

8.16.3 DirecTex Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 DirecTex Product Description

8.16.5 DirecTex Related Developments

8.17 Jieji

8.17.1 Jieji Corporation Information

8.17.2 Jieji Overview

8.17.3 Jieji Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Jieji Product Description

8.17.5 Jieji Related Developments

8.18 Tesa

8.18.1 Tesa Corporation Information

8.18.2 Tesa Overview

8.18.3 Tesa Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Tesa Product Description

8.18.5 Tesa Related Developments

9 Hook and Loop Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Hook and Loop Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Hook and Loop Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Hook and Loop Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.4 Southeast Asia

9.3.4 India

10 Hook and Loop Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Hook and Loop Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Hook and Loop Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Hook and Loop Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Hook and Loop Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Hook and Loop Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Hook and Loop Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Hook and Loop Sales Channels

11.2.2 Hook and Loop Distributors

11.3 Hook and Loop Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Trends

12.2 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Hook and Loop Market Risks/Restraints

12.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Hook and Loop Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

