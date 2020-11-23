“

The report titled Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2279724/global-water-treatment-chemical-additive-in-oil-and-gas-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Nalco (Ecolab), Jianghai Environmental Protection Co.,Ltd (Ecolab), SUEZ (GE), Kurita, Henan Qingshuiyuan Technology, Shanghai Xiba, CenerTech Tianjin Chemical Research and Design Institute Co.,Ltd (Trici), Kewei Tianshi Environmental Protection Technology Group, Hubei CNHILE Group, Solenis, ChemTreat, Buckman, AES Arabia, Dow, BASF, Kemira, Veolia Water, Feralco AB, OxyChem, Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies, Italmatch Chemicals SpA, AECI Water, Metito, Aries Chemical, Thermax, SNF

Market Segmentation by Product: Corrosion Inhibitor

Scale Inhibitor

Coagulants and Flocculants

Biocides and Disinfectants

Chelating Agents

Anti-foaming Agents

PH Adjusters and Stabilizers

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Drilling Equipment Treatment

Oil and Gas Pipeline Treatment

Oil Refining Unit Treatment

Water Separation

Others



The Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2279724/global-water-treatment-chemical-additive-in-oil-and-gas-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Corrosion Inhibitor

1.4.3 Scale Inhibitor

1.2.4 Coagulants and Flocculants

1.2.5 Biocides and Disinfectants

1.2.6 Chelating Agents

1.2.7 Anti-foaming Agents

1.2.8 PH Adjusters and Stabilizers

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Drilling Equipment Treatment

1.3.3 Oil and Gas Pipeline Treatment

1.3.4 Oil Refining Unit Treatment

1.3.5 Water Separation

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nalco (Ecolab)

11.1.1 Nalco (Ecolab) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Nalco (Ecolab) Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Nalco (Ecolab) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Nalco (Ecolab) Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Products Offered

11.1.5 Nalco (Ecolab) Related Developments

11.2 Jianghai Environmental Protection Co.,Ltd (Ecolab)

11.2.1 Jianghai Environmental Protection Co.,Ltd (Ecolab) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Jianghai Environmental Protection Co.,Ltd (Ecolab) Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Jianghai Environmental Protection Co.,Ltd (Ecolab) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Jianghai Environmental Protection Co.,Ltd (Ecolab) Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Products Offered

11.2.5 Jianghai Environmental Protection Co.,Ltd (Ecolab) Related Developments

11.3 SUEZ (GE)

11.3.1 SUEZ (GE) Corporation Information

11.3.2 SUEZ (GE) Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 SUEZ (GE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 SUEZ (GE) Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Products Offered

11.3.5 SUEZ (GE) Related Developments

11.4 Kurita

11.4.1 Kurita Corporation Information

11.4.2 Kurita Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Kurita Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Kurita Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Products Offered

11.4.5 Kurita Related Developments

11.5 Henan Qingshuiyuan Technology

11.5.1 Henan Qingshuiyuan Technology Corporation Information

11.5.2 Henan Qingshuiyuan Technology Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Henan Qingshuiyuan Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Henan Qingshuiyuan Technology Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Products Offered

11.5.5 Henan Qingshuiyuan Technology Related Developments

11.6 Shanghai Xiba

11.6.1 Shanghai Xiba Corporation Information

11.6.2 Shanghai Xiba Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Shanghai Xiba Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Shanghai Xiba Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Products Offered

11.6.5 Shanghai Xiba Related Developments

11.7 CenerTech Tianjin Chemical Research and Design Institute Co.,Ltd (Trici)

11.7.1 CenerTech Tianjin Chemical Research and Design Institute Co.,Ltd (Trici) Corporation Information

11.7.2 CenerTech Tianjin Chemical Research and Design Institute Co.,Ltd (Trici) Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 CenerTech Tianjin Chemical Research and Design Institute Co.,Ltd (Trici) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 CenerTech Tianjin Chemical Research and Design Institute Co.,Ltd (Trici) Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Products Offered

11.7.5 CenerTech Tianjin Chemical Research and Design Institute Co.,Ltd (Trici) Related Developments

11.8 Kewei Tianshi Environmental Protection Technology Group

11.8.1 Kewei Tianshi Environmental Protection Technology Group Corporation Information

11.8.2 Kewei Tianshi Environmental Protection Technology Group Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Kewei Tianshi Environmental Protection Technology Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Kewei Tianshi Environmental Protection Technology Group Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Products Offered

11.8.5 Kewei Tianshi Environmental Protection Technology Group Related Developments

11.9 Hubei CNHILE Group

11.9.1 Hubei CNHILE Group Corporation Information

11.9.2 Hubei CNHILE Group Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Hubei CNHILE Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Hubei CNHILE Group Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Products Offered

11.9.5 Hubei CNHILE Group Related Developments

11.10 Solenis

11.10.1 Solenis Corporation Information

11.10.2 Solenis Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Solenis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Solenis Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Products Offered

11.10.5 Solenis Related Developments

11.1 Nalco (Ecolab)

11.1.1 Nalco (Ecolab) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Nalco (Ecolab) Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Nalco (Ecolab) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Nalco (Ecolab) Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Products Offered

11.1.5 Nalco (Ecolab) Related Developments

11.12 Buckman

11.12.1 Buckman Corporation Information

11.12.2 Buckman Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Buckman Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Buckman Products Offered

11.12.5 Buckman Related Developments

11.13 AES Arabia

11.13.1 AES Arabia Corporation Information

11.13.2 AES Arabia Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 AES Arabia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 AES Arabia Products Offered

11.13.5 AES Arabia Related Developments

11.14 Dow

11.14.1 Dow Corporation Information

11.14.2 Dow Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Dow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Dow Products Offered

11.14.5 Dow Related Developments

11.15 BASF

11.15.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.15.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 BASF Products Offered

11.15.5 BASF Related Developments

11.16 Kemira

11.16.1 Kemira Corporation Information

11.16.2 Kemira Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Kemira Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Kemira Products Offered

11.16.5 Kemira Related Developments

11.17 Veolia Water

11.17.1 Veolia Water Corporation Information

11.17.2 Veolia Water Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Veolia Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Veolia Water Products Offered

11.17.5 Veolia Water Related Developments

11.18 Feralco AB

11.18.1 Feralco AB Corporation Information

11.18.2 Feralco AB Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Feralco AB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Feralco AB Products Offered

11.18.5 Feralco AB Related Developments

11.19 OxyChem

11.19.1 OxyChem Corporation Information

11.19.2 OxyChem Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 OxyChem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 OxyChem Products Offered

11.19.5 OxyChem Related Developments

11.20 Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies

11.20.1 Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies Corporation Information

11.20.2 Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies Products Offered

11.20.5 Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies Related Developments

11.21 Italmatch Chemicals SpA

11.21.1 Italmatch Chemicals SpA Corporation Information

11.21.2 Italmatch Chemicals SpA Description and Business Overview

11.21.3 Italmatch Chemicals SpA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Italmatch Chemicals SpA Products Offered

11.21.5 Italmatch Chemicals SpA Related Developments

11.22 AECI Water

11.22.1 AECI Water Corporation Information

11.22.2 AECI Water Description and Business Overview

11.22.3 AECI Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 AECI Water Products Offered

11.22.5 AECI Water Related Developments

11.23 Metito

11.23.1 Metito Corporation Information

11.23.2 Metito Description and Business Overview

11.23.3 Metito Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Metito Products Offered

11.23.5 Metito Related Developments

11.24 Aries Chemical

11.24.1 Aries Chemical Corporation Information

11.24.2 Aries Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.24.3 Aries Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 Aries Chemical Products Offered

11.24.5 Aries Chemical Related Developments

11.25 Thermax

11.25.1 Thermax Corporation Information

11.25.2 Thermax Description and Business Overview

11.25.3 Thermax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.25.4 Thermax Products Offered

11.25.5 Thermax Related Developments

11.26 SNF

11.26.1 SNF Corporation Information

11.26.2 SNF Description and Business Overview

11.26.3 SNF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.26.4 SNF Products Offered

11.26.5 SNF Related Developments

12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)

12.1 Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Challenges

13.3 Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Water Treatment Chemical (Additive) in Oil and Gas Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”