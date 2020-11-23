“

The report titled Global Vertical Articulated Robots Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Vertical Articulated Robots market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Vertical Articulated Robots market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Vertical Articulated Robots market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Vertical Articulated Robots market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Vertical Articulated Robots report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Vertical Articulated Robots report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Vertical Articulated Robots market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Vertical Articulated Robots market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Vertical Articulated Robots market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Vertical Articulated Robots market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Vertical Articulated Robots market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Yaskawa, Toshiba Machine Co Ltd, FANUC, ABB, KUKA, Kawasaki, Denso, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Epson, Staubli, OTC, Comau, Omron, Siasun Robotics, Nanjing Estun Automation, Yamaha, Triowin

Market Segmentation by Product: Four Degrees of Freedom

Five Degrees of Freedom

Six Degrees of Freedom



Market Segmentation by Application: Automobile Welding, Painting, Assembly And Transportation Automation

Arc Welding

Material Handling

Assemble

Parts Transfer

Packing

Palletizing

Load



The Vertical Articulated Robots Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Vertical Articulated Robots market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Vertical Articulated Robots market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Vertical Articulated Robots market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Vertical Articulated Robots industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Vertical Articulated Robots market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Vertical Articulated Robots market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vertical Articulated Robots market?

Table of Contents:

1 Vertical Articulated Robots Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vertical Articulated Robots

1.2 Vertical Articulated Robots Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Four Degrees of Freedom

1.2.3 Five Degrees of Freedom

1.2.4 Six Degrees of Freedom

1.3 Vertical Articulated Robots Segment by Application

1.3.1 Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Automobile Welding, Painting, Assembly And Transportation Automation

1.3.3 Arc Welding

1.3.4 Material Handling

1.3.5 Assemble

1.3.6 Parts Transfer

1.3.7 Packing

1.3.8 Palletizing

1.3.9 Load

1.4 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Vertical Articulated Robots Industry

1.7 Vertical Articulated Robots Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Vertical Articulated Robots Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Vertical Articulated Robots Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Vertical Articulated Robots Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Vertical Articulated Robots Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Vertical Articulated Robots Production

3.4.1 North America Vertical Articulated Robots Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Vertical Articulated Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Vertical Articulated Robots Production

3.5.1 Europe Vertical Articulated Robots Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Vertical Articulated Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Vertical Articulated Robots Production

3.6.1 China Vertical Articulated Robots Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Vertical Articulated Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Vertical Articulated Robots Production

3.7.1 Japan Vertical Articulated Robots Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Vertical Articulated Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Vertical Articulated Robots Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vertical Articulated Robots Business

7.1 Yaskawa

7.1.1 Yaskawa Vertical Articulated Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Yaskawa Vertical Articulated Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Yaskawa Vertical Articulated Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Yaskawa Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Toshiba Machine Co Ltd

7.2.1 Toshiba Machine Co Ltd Vertical Articulated Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Toshiba Machine Co Ltd Vertical Articulated Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Toshiba Machine Co Ltd Vertical Articulated Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Toshiba Machine Co Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 FANUC

7.3.1 FANUC Vertical Articulated Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 FANUC Vertical Articulated Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 FANUC Vertical Articulated Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 FANUC Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 ABB

7.4.1 ABB Vertical Articulated Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 ABB Vertical Articulated Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 ABB Vertical Articulated Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 ABB Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 KUKA

7.5.1 KUKA Vertical Articulated Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 KUKA Vertical Articulated Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 KUKA Vertical Articulated Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 KUKA Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Kawasaki

7.6.1 Kawasaki Vertical Articulated Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Kawasaki Vertical Articulated Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Kawasaki Vertical Articulated Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Kawasaki Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Denso

7.7.1 Denso Vertical Articulated Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Denso Vertical Articulated Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Denso Vertical Articulated Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Denso Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Nachi-Fujikoshi

7.8.1 Nachi-Fujikoshi Vertical Articulated Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Nachi-Fujikoshi Vertical Articulated Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi Vertical Articulated Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Nachi-Fujikoshi Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Epson

7.9.1 Epson Vertical Articulated Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Epson Vertical Articulated Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Epson Vertical Articulated Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Epson Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Staubli

7.10.1 Staubli Vertical Articulated Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Staubli Vertical Articulated Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Staubli Vertical Articulated Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Staubli Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 OTC

7.11.1 OTC Vertical Articulated Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 OTC Vertical Articulated Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 OTC Vertical Articulated Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 OTC Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Comau

7.12.1 Comau Vertical Articulated Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Comau Vertical Articulated Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Comau Vertical Articulated Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Comau Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Omron

7.13.1 Omron Vertical Articulated Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Omron Vertical Articulated Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Omron Vertical Articulated Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Omron Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Siasun Robotics

7.14.1 Siasun Robotics Vertical Articulated Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Siasun Robotics Vertical Articulated Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Siasun Robotics Vertical Articulated Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Siasun Robotics Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Nanjing Estun Automation

7.15.1 Nanjing Estun Automation Vertical Articulated Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Nanjing Estun Automation Vertical Articulated Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Nanjing Estun Automation Vertical Articulated Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Nanjing Estun Automation Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Yamaha

7.16.1 Yamaha Vertical Articulated Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Yamaha Vertical Articulated Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Yamaha Vertical Articulated Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Yamaha Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Triowin

7.17.1 Triowin Vertical Articulated Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Triowin Vertical Articulated Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 Triowin Vertical Articulated Robots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Triowin Main Business and Markets Served

8 Vertical Articulated Robots Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Vertical Articulated Robots Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Vertical Articulated Robots

8.4 Vertical Articulated Robots Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Vertical Articulated Robots Distributors List

9.3 Vertical Articulated Robots Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Vertical Articulated Robots (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Vertical Articulated Robots (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Vertical Articulated Robots (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Vertical Articulated Robots Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Vertical Articulated Robots Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Vertical Articulated Robots Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Vertical Articulated Robots Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Vertical Articulated Robots Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Vertical Articulated Robots

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Vertical Articulated Robots by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Vertical Articulated Robots by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Vertical Articulated Robots by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Vertical Articulated Robots

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Vertical Articulated Robots by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Vertical Articulated Robots by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Vertical Articulated Robots by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Vertical Articulated Robots by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”