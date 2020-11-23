Mon. Nov 23rd, 2020

cloud Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market Report 2020, Size, Share, SWOT Analysis and Key Players – SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), Oracle Corporation(California, U.S.), Infor, Inc.(New York, U.S.), JDA Software Group, Inc. (Arizona, U.S.)

“The Global cloud Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market slowed down due to the fluctuating cycle caused by the pandemic as well as the ever-changing market trends yet the growth rate is set to get back on track by the end of 2027 at a CAGR of XX%. Although the shift in market paradigms has caused the industries to re-examine their strategies to survive in the global market. Several major players in the market have introspected their growth rate along with their developmental and technological evolution which can help them stay afloat in the global market. This comprehensive market report also sets aside the crucial drivers, threats and opportunities that can drive the regional and global markets to rise up the economic progression scale through a holistic approach including political, social, economic and technological perspectives of the various industrials sectors.

DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS: A COMPREHENSIVE SURVEY
The drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by prospective markets have been scrutinised in this report with the help of data triangulation method analysis indicated through graphs and tables. Each of these data marks the percentage of shares, revenues and the growth rates of various companies on the latest trends which also includes the overall market conditions and the role of the distribution channels, both physical/offline and online and the flow chain involving the manufacturers, producers, sellers and buyers. Given the COVID-19 effect on the overall market environment, the scope for change in the competitive market landscape is visible due to companies and their rivals bringing out winning strategies to stabilise their positions in the market. The industrial ecosystem has also been analysed primarily focussing on the developed and the developing markets in the arena. The market segmentation as also been studies subdivided into five parts:
a) North America- USA, Canada, Cuba
b) Europe- France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia
c) Asia-Pacific- China,India, Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Australia
d) Rest of the World- Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq), Central and South America (Brazil, Venezuela), Africa (South Africa)

Segmentation and Scope of the cloud Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market
Market segments of the global market have been provided below to understand the bi-furcation of the market. The market segments help the reader to understand the market from all the aspects.
The cloud Supply Chain Management (SCM) market report is segmented into following categories; By Type Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Large enterprises By Application Food and beverage Healthcare and life sciences Manufacturing Retail and wholesale Transportation and logistics Others
Key Players Operating in the cloud Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market –
SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), Oracle Corporation(California, U.S.), Infor, Inc.(New York, U.S.), JDA Software Group, Inc. (Arizona, U.S.), Descartes Systems Group, Inc. (Ontario, Canada), Manhattan Associates, Inc. (Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.), Logility, Inc.(Atlanta, Georgia U.S.), Kewill, Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.), Kinaxis, Inc. (Ontario, Canada), HighJump (Minnesota, U.S.), TECSYS, Inc. (Montreal, Canada), and CloudLogix (Colorado, U.S.).

DEVELOPMENTS AND INNOVATION- cloud Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market EVALUATION
Various companies in different industrial sectors have been accessed along with their plan of action towards the innovation and development of their products and their application in sectors. SWOT, PEST, Porter’s Five Forces framework and Value Chain analysis have been included for better understanding of the market ecosystem. Key points like the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges have been highlighted followed by their impact on the respective developed and developing markets in the geographical market landscape.

