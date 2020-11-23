AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Automotive Floor Carpet’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are DuPont (United States),Auto Custom Carpets, Inc. (United States),IAC Group (Europe),Hayashi Telempu Corporation (Japan),Feltex Automotive (England),Unitex India Pvt Ltd. (India),Autoneum (Switzerland),Low and Bonar (United Kingdom),TST Carpet Manufacturers Pty Ltd (Australia),Autotech Nonwovens (India),Hyosung (South Korea),Lear Corporation (United States),Dorsett Industries (United States),AGM Automotive (United States)

What isAutomotive Floor Carpet Market?

Automotive Floor Carpet also known as vehicle mats, is a carpet which is installed on the entire floor of a car. The floor carpet is used for protection of automotive floor from wear and tear, dirt and corrosion and keeps the vehicle clean and hygienic. The carpet also absorbs the noise and improves the overall ride quality. The automotive floor carpet may be removed for washing and cleaning and placed back properly. The floor carpet material is available in various size, shapes and designs and material.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (PE Material, Polyester Material, Rubber Material, Polypropylene Material, Other), Application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers, Independent Suppliers, Online), Material Type (Synthetic Rubber, Carpet Fabrics)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Investments In Automotive Technology

Technological Advancement in Flooring Systems For Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs)

Growth Drivers

Growing Concern To Keep The Vehicles Clean And Hygienic

Increasing Manufacturing And Sales Of Vehicles Across The Globe

Increasing Need Of Noise Absorption And Insulation For Vehicle

Challenges that Market May Face:

Disposal of Wastes

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

