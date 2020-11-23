AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Express Delivery’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are UPS (United States),FedEx (United States),DHL (Germany),United States Postal Service (United States),DEPPON LOGISTICS Co Ltd (China),KY Express (China),SF Express (China),EMS (Switzerland),YTO Express (China),STO Express (China)

What isExpress Delivery Market?

Express delivery services are meant to deliver shipments in minimum possible time duration. The core objective of these services is to provide value added, door to door transport and shipments on stipulated time including parcels, documents and merchandise goods. Rising e-commerce market and urbanization offer great potential for retailers and logistics. The express logistic is going through massive change owing to need for time bound delivery services to supplement trade growth. Express delivery accounted for the â€œBusiness Classâ€ of cargo services. In terms of region Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in this industry due to the increasing population in this region. In term of economic condition express delivery also directly supports 1.25 million jobs, more than the petroleum refinery industry.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Online Trading, Offline Trading), End Users (B2B, B2C, C2C), Operation Area (Domestic, International), Service (Warehousing, Transportation)

Market Influencing Trends:

Rising Demand in Medical and Emergency Healthcare Sectors

Use of IT-enabled Technology in Express Delivery Services Such as GPS Tracking, 2-D Bar Coding and Online Tracking

Growth Drivers

Growth in E-commerce Market

High Demand for Cost Effective Shipping Solution

Enhanced Services Offering with Additional Features, Such as Real â€“Time Monitoring, Return Management and Delivery Guarantee

Challenges that Market May Face:

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines by Government

Regional Disputes among Neighboring Countries

Privacy Concern Among Consumers

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Express Delivery Market:

Chapter One : Global Express Delivery Market Industry Overview

1.1 Express Delivery Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Express Delivery Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two : Global Express Delivery Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Express Delivery Market Size by Demand

2.3 Global Express Delivery Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three : Global Express Delivery Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Express Delivery Market Size by Type

3.3 Express Delivery Market Forecast by Type

Chapter Four : Major Region of Express Delivery Market

4.1 Global Express Delivery Sales

4.2 Global Express DeliveryRevenue & market share

Chapter Five : Major Companies List

Chapter Six : Conclusion

Key Development Activities:

Key players are more prepared than small and medium enterprises to tackle United States – China trade war. DHL Express US chief executive stated that “”big question mark over the longer term impact of higher tariffs on the key trade lane, but it appears that big business is adapting while smaller companies are finding it tougher to pass on the extra costs.””

