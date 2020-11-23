AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Fenugreek Seed Extract’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Arjuna Natural Extracts (India),Nutra Green Biotechnology (China),Ambe Phytoextracts (India),Unique Organics (India),Indus Biotech (India),Bio-Botanica (United States),Chereso Lifesciences (India),Novoherb Technologies (China),Creative Enzymes (United States)

What isFenugreek Seed Extract Market?

Fenugreek is an annual plant that is also known as methi in many places in the world. It is a member of the bean family and its scientific family name is Fabaceae. Fenugreek seeds are used for herbal healing and have many important health benefits. Fenugreek seed extracts have gained exceptional traction as a medicinal herb and are therefore rapidly penetrating the medical, cosmetic, and Food & Beverage sectors. Further, many pharmaceutical companies are expected to invest in R&D solutions to launch better quality products, which will eventually drive product penetration. Also, increasing government regulations on consumer safety regarding chemically processed medicines are factors which are propelling the market growth.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Powder, Oil, Others), Application (Food (Bakery Products, Gravies and Soups, Dressings, Sauces, and Dips, Beverages, Frozen Foods, Nutritional Bars, Others), Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Others), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)

Market Influencing Trends:

Antimicrobial and Antioxidant Properties of Fenugreek Seeds

Rising Energy-Rich Foods and Nutrient-Dense Foods Consumption

Rapid Healthcare Industry Expansion Coupled with Recent Advances in Nutraceutical Research

Growth Drivers

Growing Demand for Natural & Healthy Ingredients

Changing Dietary Patterns of Consumers

Increasing Spendings on Personal Care Products

Intake of Nutritious Diet and Nutrient- Concentrated Diet

Challenges that Market May Face:

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices is Posing a Challenge for the Market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The Global Fenugreek seed extract market is fragmented with several players. The industry is expected to witness collaboration between exporters and manufacturers in producing companies, skipping middleman in the chain. Increasing scientific R&D initiatives by various food organizations in close cooperation with industry participants is anticipated to propel fenugreek seed extract market expansion over the projected timeframe.

