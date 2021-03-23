GMD’s analysis indicates that the cumulative revenue of global defense & security drones market will reach $121.9 billion during 2019-2025, resulting from a continuous growth of 9.91% per annum over the forecast years.

Highlighted with 100 tables and 115 figures, this 287-page report “Global Defense & Security Drones Market by Subsystem, UAV Type, Technology, End-user, Application, Frame, Range, Propulsion, Endurance, MTOW, Launching Mode, and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global defense & security drones market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts to 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global defense & security drones market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, UAV Type, Technology, End-user, Application, Frame, Range, Propulsion, Endurance, MTOW, Launching Mode, and Region.

Based on subsystem, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Based on UAV type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE)

• High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE)

• Tactical Unmanned Air Vehicle (TUAV)

• Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)

• Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV)

Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

• Semi-autonomous Drones

• Autonomous Drones

• Remotely Operated Drones

Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Army

• Air Force

• Navy and Marine

• Government and Police

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Defense (further split into Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition (ISRT); Battle Damage Management; Combat Operations; Delivery and Transportation; Border Management)

• Security (Police Investigation; Traffic Monitoring; Disaster Management; Search and Rescue; Others)

Based on frame type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Fixed-wing

• Rotary-wing

• Hybrid/Transitional

Based on range, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)

• Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)

• Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS)

Based on propulsion, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Battery Powered

• Fuel Cell Powered

• Hybrid Cell Powered

Based on endurance, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• <2 Hours

• 2–6 Hours

• >6 Hours

Based on MTOW, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• <25 Kilograms

• 25–150 Kilograms

• >150 Kilograms

Based on launching mode, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Vertical Take-off

• Automatic Take-off and Landing

• Catapult Launcher

• Hand Launched

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Israel)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by UAV Type, Application, Frame, and Range over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global defense & security drones market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

AeroVironment, Inc.

Aeryon Labs

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

BAE Systems plc

Boeing

Challis Heliplane UAV Inc

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

CybAero AB

Denel Dynamics

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FT SISTEMAS S.A.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Lockheed Martin

MMist Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Prox Dynamics AS

Proxy Technologies Inc.

Safran S.A.

Schiebel

Textron Inc.

Thales S.A.

